December 21, 2021
In His Own Words: Franky Wah Recaps "Mind-Blowing" Debut North American Tour
In His Own Words: Franky Wah Recaps "Mind-Blowing" Debut North American Tour

The Brit touched down in seven cities during the month of November, transporting his sound across the pond in a career-affirming move.
With official remixes out this year for the likes of Gorgon City ("Oxygen") and Shouse ("Love Tonight"), along with high-profile projects with Carl Cox, Lee Foss, Pete Tong and LOWES, it's clear that British beatsmith Franky Wah is having a major moment. 

Only emphasizing the now-global success of the Anjunadeep-backed artist was his debut headlining tour in North America. It saw the genre-shapeshifter, whose latest EP pulled together progressive trance, garage and melodic house, touch down in seven cities across the U.S. and Mexico.

This career-affirming move for Wah included performances at keystone venues like Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, and Bar Standard in Denver, as well as an appearance at We Are FSTVL in Cancún. 

"It’s blown me away really. I always had the vision that one day a headline tour in the U.S. would be possible but it actually happening is another thing altogether," Wah told EDM.com of the experience. "I’m always so grateful for the support everyone shows me and to see that same level of love all those miles away from home really is mind-blowing."

In case you missed it, you can catch Wah in San Diego on New Year's Day at FNGRS CRSSD alongside ARTBAT, Cristoph and Kaskade. His "All Night Long" tour will also hit six cities in the U.K. this spring. 

Meet the Team Reviving Philly's EDM Scene

The Ave is breathing new life back into a once-vibrant EDM scene ravaged by the pandemic.

Dirtybird CampInn 2022 Phase One Lineup Includes Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, More

Other artists taking over the Orlando Resort include EPROM, Eats Everything, Ivy Lab, and Skream.

But first, check out his tour recap in photos below, exclusively via EDM.com

"My first ever tour in the states was kicked off in Denver and I was greeted by the best fans. I could see this sign about half way through the back of the crowd and towards the end the couple that made it (husband and wife) managed to get to the front!"

"I’ve dreamt for years of seeing my name on an old fashioned cinema styled billboard and had no idea until I pulled up to the venue in San Francisco."

"After looking at this wall of fame of everyone that had played Halcyon in San Francisco before me including so many artists that have inspired me to get to where I'm at now, I was honored to be asked to sign this by the owner."

"Again, seeing my name on an old fashioned cinema style billboard has always been a dream of mine. The fact that I was headlining one of my bucket list nightclubs in LA, one of the most iconic cities in the world just made it that all bit more special."

"The last 2 photos are me simply being a tourist in NYC. I finished the tour off there and made sure I left myself a couple of days to explore before flying back to the UK. I’m not sure there’s a better city in the world around Christmas time. The show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn was insane and this was the perfect way to round off my first, headline US tour."

