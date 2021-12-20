In His Own Words: Franky Wah Recaps "Mind-Blowing" Debut North American Tour
With official remixes out this year for the likes of Gorgon City ("Oxygen") and Shouse ("Love Tonight"), along with high-profile projects with Carl Cox, Lee Foss, Pete Tong and LOWES, it's clear that British beatsmith Franky Wah is having a major moment.
Only emphasizing the now-global success of the Anjunadeep-backed artist was his debut headlining tour in North America. It saw the genre-shapeshifter, whose latest EP pulled together progressive trance, garage and melodic house, touch down in seven cities across the U.S. and Mexico.
This career-affirming move for Wah included performances at keystone venues like Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, and Bar Standard in Denver, as well as an appearance at We Are FSTVL in Cancún.
"It’s blown me away really. I always had the vision that one day a headline tour in the U.S. would be possible but it actually happening is another thing altogether," Wah told EDM.com of the experience. "I’m always so grateful for the support everyone shows me and to see that same level of love all those miles away from home really is mind-blowing."
In case you missed it, you can catch Wah in San Diego on New Year's Day at FNGRS CRSSD alongside ARTBAT, Cristoph and Kaskade. His "All Night Long" tour will also hit six cities in the U.K. this spring.
But first, check out his tour recap in photos below, exclusively via EDM.com.
