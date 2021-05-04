Excision, deadmau5, Kayzo, More Announced for Freaky Deaky Halloween Weekend Festival

One of dance music's most celebrated spooky season events, Freaky Deaky music festival, is back in the cards for 2021. Disco Donnie Presents is turning Baytown into a horror show this Halloween weekend as over 50 artists are slated to takeover the Houston Raceway.

The lineup is driven primarily by a formidable roster of bass music heavyweights including 12th Planet, Sullivan King, Excision, Kayzo, and Zeds Dead, but it doesn't stop there as deadmau5, Galantis and Adventure Club will also be making appearances. The icing on the cake is a curated stage takeover taking place courtesy of Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird imprint.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of Texas' Freaky Deaky music festival. Freaky Deaky

The festival is offering something for everyone including, for the first time ever, a camping option. Attendees 18 and over will have the ability to stake their ground with the option of setting up camp in either a tent or an RV for the weekend.

Tickets to the return of Freaky Deaky go on sale this Tuesday, May 4th beginning at 10AM.

