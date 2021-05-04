Excision, deadmau5, Kayzo, More Announced for Freaky Deaky Halloween Weekend Festival

Excision, deadmau5, Kayzo, More Announced for Freaky Deaky Halloween Weekend Festival

October promises the first-ever camping edition of Freaky Deaky.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

October promises the first-ever camping edition of Freaky Deaky.

One of dance music's most celebrated spooky season events, Freaky Deaky music festival, is back in the cards for 2021. Disco Donnie Presents is turning Baytown into a horror show this Halloween weekend as over 50 artists are slated to takeover the Houston Raceway. 

The lineup is driven primarily by a formidable roster of bass music heavyweights including 12th Planet, Sullivan King, Excision, Kayzo, and Zeds Dead, but it doesn't stop there as deadmau5, Galantis and Adventure Club will also be making appearances. The icing on the cake is a curated stage takeover taking place courtesy of Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird imprint.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of Texas' Freaky Deaky music festival.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of Texas' Freaky Deaky music festival.

The festival is offering something for everyone including, for the first time ever, a camping option. Attendees 18 and over will have the ability to stake their ground with the option of setting up camp in either a tent or an RV for the weekend.

Tickets to the return of Freaky Deaky go on sale this Tuesday, May 4th beginning at 10AM.

FOLLOW FREAKY DEAKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/getfreakydeaky/
Twitter: twitter.com/getfreakydeaky
Instagram: instagram.com/discodonniepresents/

Related

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky
EVENTS

deadmau5, Excision, More Announced on Phase One Lineup for Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky

deadmau5, Excision, Zeds Dead, and more will take the stage at Disco Donnie Presents' new hybrid festival this fall.

Freaky-Deaky-2016 2
EVENTS

Freaky Deaky Texas Announces Halloween 2019 Lineup

Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Rezz and more are set to take the stage at Freaky Deaky Texas this October.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky
EVENTS

Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Lineup, Cancellation of Joint Festival with Freaky Deaky

Illenium, Seven Lions, Zomboy, and more will appear at Ubbi Dubbi 2021.

Freaky-Deaky-2016 2
EVENTS

Freaky Deaky Unveils Their Big Headliners

Freaky Deaky Texas will be hosting all-star artists this Halloween.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces "Day Of The Deadmau5 Weekend" Halloween Shows

The mau5 will be throwing four shows in Miami this Halloween weekend.

call of duty
EVENTS

"Friendsgiving In Verdansk" is a Stacked Call of Duty Tournament Featuring Excision, Nicky Romero, More

The debut "Friendsgiving In Verdansk" tournament promises to be massive with forty teams going for gold.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces "Day of The deadmau5" Halloween Drive-In Shows

The masked dance music icon will be haunting two US cities this Halloween weekend.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.