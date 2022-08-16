Skip to main content
Fred again.. and Kenny Beats Are Throwing a Free Pop-Up Rave In London

In the wake of his explosive Boiler Room performance, Fred again.. is priming "a bunch of USB weapons" for a rare pop-up rave.

Julian Bajsel

You may be wondering why you can't escape the name Fred again.. lately.

The surging producer recently went viral for his explosive Boiler Room DJ set, where he debuted unreleased collaborations with the likes of Skrillex and Swedish House Mafia, among others. Now gearing up for the release of his third studio album, Actual Life 3, Fred again.. is building the hype with another "you had to be there" performance.

This time around, he's teaming up with one of the world's most prolific hip-hop producers, Kenny Beats, for a rare pop-up rave in London. And fans lucky enough to be there will hear another trove of unreleased music.

"Got a bunch of USB weapons for this one," Fred again.. tweeted.

Fred again.. and Kenny Beats Are Throwing a Free Pop-Up Rave In London

Kenny Beats is also a Boiler Room alum, having performed at a number of the renowned music brand's events, most recently at their stage at Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Beats cut his teeth in the electronic dance music scene as a member of LOUDPVCK before his wildly successful pivot to hip-hop and R&B, leading to productions for Vince Staples, FKA twigs, Gucci Mane, Rico Nasty and many more.

You can register for access to the upcoming London rave here.

