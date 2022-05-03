Fred again.. Announces Slew of Fall North American Tour Dates

Practically one year to the day from the release of Fred again..'s debut album, Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020), he ascended the stage at Coachella, greeted by a golden hour crowd that exemplified the phrase "packed like sardines" (to this, we can personally attest).

And his show in Los Angeles the following week sold out in under 15 minutes.

Luckily, the renowned Brit will make his return to North America this fall thanks to an eight-date tour announced earlier today. Kicking off in San Francisco on September 23rd, Fred again.. will touch down in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and more before concluding in New York City on October 13th.

You can sign up for this Thursday's pre-sale here—and trust us, you'll need it. General on-sale begins Friday, May 6th.

"I've gotten a bunch of messages from people about how they found the live shows to be a really sort of supportive place to let go of stuff," Fred again.. commented on social media last week. "Seeing vids like this really make me appreciate it. And you guys, for making these shows feel that way. I don't take it for granted."

September 23rd - The Warfield, San Francisco

September 28th - Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles

October 2nd - Mission Ballroom, Denver

October 5th - Riviera Theater, Chicago

October 6th - The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto

October 8th - 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

October 11th - Roadrunner, Boston

October 13th - Terminal 5, New York City

FOLLOW FRED AGAIN..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain

Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain

Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD