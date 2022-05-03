Skip to main content
Fred again.. Announces Slew of Fall North American Tour Dates

The renowned artist will take the stage in eight cities between September and October 2022.

Julian Bajsel

Practically one year to the day from the release of Fred again..'s debut album, Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020), he ascended the stage at Coachella, greeted by a golden hour crowd that exemplified the phrase "packed like sardines" (to this, we can personally attest).

And his show in Los Angeles the following week sold out in under 15 minutes. 

Luckily, the renowned Brit will make his return to North America this fall thanks to an eight-date tour announced earlier today. Kicking off in San Francisco on September 23rd, Fred again.. will touch down in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and more before concluding in New York City on October 13th.

You can sign up for this Thursday's pre-sale here—and trust us, you'll need it. General on-sale begins Friday, May 6th. 

Fred Again..
EVENTS

By Rachel Kupfer14 seconds ago
shambhala
EVENTS

Here Are the Stage-By-Stage Lineups for Shambhala Music Festival 2022

The 23rd edition of Shambhala will include performances fromWhat So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, Subtronics and more.

By Carlie Belbin6 minutes ago
EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Announces Stage-By-Stage Lineups for 2022 Festival

Insomniac has announced the artists for all nine stages of EDC Las Vegas 2022, including the new bionicJUNGLE.

By Brian Rapaport15 minutes ago

"I've gotten a bunch of messages from people about how they found the live shows to be a really sort of supportive place to let go of stuff," Fred again.. commented on social media last week. "Seeing vids like this really make me appreciate it. And you guys, for making these shows feel that way. I don't take it for granted." 

Fred again.. Fall 2022 Tour Dates

September 23rd - The Warfield, San Francisco
September 28th - Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles
October 2nd - Mission Ballroom, Denver
October 5th - Riviera Theater, Chicago
October 6th - The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto
October 8th - 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C. 
October 11th - Roadrunner, Boston
October 13th - Terminal 5, New York City

