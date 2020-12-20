This Free Virtual Silent Disco is Donating $1 Per Viewer to COVID-19 Musician Relief

"Stay Home Silent Disco 2" will take place on January 8th.
Party Higher (via Medium)

It's no secret that the pandemic has hit musicians especially hard, and Colorado company Tyler, The Creative—not affiliated with rapper Tyler, The Creator—is hoping to lend a hand via their upcoming "Stay Home Silent Disco 2" livestream on January 8th, modeled after the event's March edition.

With a private donor on board to contribute $1 per viewer up to $10,000, the free experience's proceeds will be split between three local arts nonprofits. And because the event is free—again, it's free—all you'll need is an Internet connection to attend and lend your support.

Arranged in a typical silent disco fashion, the stream will consist of three simultaneous electronic performances broadcast from the company's website, with each Colorado-based artist's channel representing a different organization of their choice: drum & bass artist Sinistarr for the Artists of Color Fund, house star Erin Stereo for Youth on Record, and Lipgloss club party founder Boyhollow for Rocky Mountain Music Relief.

You can catch their performances from 9 to 10:30PM MT (12:30PM ET) and RSVP to the event here.

