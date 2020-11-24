"Friendsgiving In Verdansk" is a Stacked Call of Duty Tournament Featuring Excision, Nicky Romero, More

An epic Call of Duty battle royale tournament starring numerous dance music producers is set to take place this week as part of the debut "Friendsgiving In Verdansk" celebration.

Nerd Street Gamers has put together a star-studded Thanksgiving day event, pitting a stacked roster of artists against each other in a combined 40-team tournament. The event's team captains, Cheat Codes, Excision, Afrojack, Nicky Romero, Ookay, Snails, Bonnie x Clyde, Funtcase, Vicetone, and Wax Motif, were among the electronic music producers who answered the call to assemble their best players for battle.

Joining the captains' ranks are fellow producers, professional gamers, and even a few fans who were called up to the big leagues. You never know who might make an appearance on game-day.

In addition to bragging rights as the first-ever "Friendsgiving In Verdansk" champion, the winning team will be awarded a cash donation to the charity of their choosing.

"Friendsgiving In Verdansk" tournament is set to kick off on Thursday, November 26th at 12PM PT (3PM ET). Fans can catch all the action on Nerd Street Gamers' Twitch channel or via the individual livestreams hosted by the team captains.