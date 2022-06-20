Skip to main content
Defunk, Stickybuds, Father Funk, More to Perform at Friendzy Fest 2022



Celebrating the Year of the Mushroom, Friendzy Fest returns for its second edition this August.





Canada's Friendzy Fest Music Festival is set to return for its sophomore edition this August.

Offering four days and four nights of dance music, camping, art and workshops, Friendzy Fest is where friends become family. The second annual fest will take place August 11th to 15th at Rangeton Park in Evansburg, Alberta. 

This year’s eclectic lineup features headlining performances by Stickybuds—who will reemerge to play a special comeback set—genre-blending bass music virtuoso Defunk, and dubstep producer Jaenga. The roster also includes the likes of hip-hop and electro fusion artist Def3, disco-funk producer Father Funk and electronic violinist Kytami, among others.

Poster for Friendly Fest 2022, the Year of the Mushroom.

Poster for Friendly Fest 2022, the Year of the Mushroom.

Placing an emphasis on showcasing Western Canada’s diverse music scene, Friendzy Fest has become a staple festival in Alberta. Highlighting an array of musical talent in dubstep, house, drum & bass and techno, the festival offers something for everyone. 

Attendees can expect full-scale production for this year’s event, including over 100,000 watts of bass across its two stages as well as projection mapping, immersive visuals, themed days, food trucks and more.

More information on Friendzy Fest can be found on the Affinity Experience’s website. Tickets are available here starting at $230CAD plus fees.

Check out the official after-movie from Friendzy Fest 2021 below.

FOLLOW FRIENDZY FEST MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/friendzyfestmf
Instagram: instagram.com/friendzyfest_mf

