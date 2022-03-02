Skip to main content
The Blessed Madonna, Róisín Murphy, More to Perform at Fundraising Rave for Ukraine

The event will take place at London's Venue MOT across two rooms.

Krstdt Photo/Pexels

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, London-based music collective R3 Soundsystem are planning a fundraising rave to support humanitarian efforts.

The event will take place on Friday, March 11th at the South London club Venue MOT and will run for nine hours, from 10PM to 7AM. Craig Richards, The Blessed Madonna, and Róisín Murphy will perform DJ sets, among others.

"As part of the fundraiser, we will raise crucial funds destined for aid, refugee assistance and evacuations," R3 Soundsystem said. "The money raised, the group added, will go to Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft (Alliance for Development Help), Fulcrum UA and All Out to provide humanitarian help on the ground, and support people in Ukraine and refugees in the neighbouring countries that they are fleeing to."

Tickets to R3's fundraising rave can be purchased here.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project and more performed at Basscon's two-day takeover at the NOS Events Center.

By Brian Rapaport
2 hours ago
daily-buchla_20190909
INDUSTRY

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

By Nick Yopko
2 hours ago

An open-source Google Sheet was recently launched to help support a growing number of Ukrainian musicians and record labels impacted by the conflict. The sheet asks for the public's help and encourages supporters to donate and purchase music via Bandcamp.

FundraiserUkraineRóisín MurphyRaveThe Blessed Madonna

