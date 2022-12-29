Everyone Made Santa's Funk List at "Funk the Halls"
"Funk the Halls," presented by The Funk Hunters, is a cherished holiday tradition and welcoming raver reunion.
This year, snow and frigid temperatures couldn't discourage legions of Canadian ravers to dress up as Santa’s and elves and attend seven shows across Cumberland, Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. The snow was coming down in every city, but inside the temperature was hot, with ravers adorned in humorous Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, lights and more.
Questions were commonly passed on the dancefloor about who made Santa's naughty or nice list. No matter the answer, it was certain everyone knew they were on the funk list.
The Funk Hunters opened their set with a remix of Mariah Carey’s "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Changing the lyrics from "deck the halls" to "funk the halls" ignited and united the crowd with shared reprieve to escape the haunt of repetitive Christmas mall music.
Shouts of "Christmas" were heard from every conversation when walking through the packed crowds, almost as a drumming beat to the night.
SkiiTour and Small Town DJs rode the tour sleigh, as well as The Sponges, originally from Florida, who had a bucket of fun.
Recommended Articles
Everyone Made Santa's Funk List at "Funk the Halls"
"Funk the Halls" returned for the 7th annual ultimate Canadian Christmas rave tour with Skii Tour, The Sponges and Smalltown DJs.
Here's a Collection of Free iPhone Wallpapers With Unbelievable Photos From Burning Man
Photographer Jamen Percy developed 50 free, downloadable wallpapers as a gift to the Burning Man community.
Of The Trees Is Developing a Custom Game for Nintendo's Original Gameboy Color
Inspired by the "lore" of his recent music, Of The Trees' game will also feature bespoke pixel art and a soundtrack.
The anticipated track of each event from The Funk Hunters was "La Puta Ama," a fiery collab with LŪN who revealed herself as the electro-pop star Lights in a 2021 interview with EDM.com. She revealed herself in person at a surprise appearance at the final show in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom, wearing her signature mask.
Canadian rapper BBNO$ also made a surprise appearance at the last show in Vancouver, popping on stage like a gift on Christmas morning.
The Funk Hunters' Nick Middleton received an honorable mention on EDM.com's 2022 Best Industry Leaders list for his leadership as founder and CEO of Westwood Recordings and Midnight Agency.
In October, the duo's Duncan Smith hosted a Twitch fundraiser with friends for Mat the Alien, an influential and beloved DJ who became a quadriplegic after a tragic accident.
FOLLOW THE FUNK HUNTERS:
Facebook: facebook.com/thefunkhunters/
Twitter: twitter.com/thefunkhunters
Instagram: instagram.com/thefunkhunters
Spotify: spoti.fi/2FSOndl