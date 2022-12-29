Everyone Made Santa's Funk List at "Funk the Halls"

"Funk the Halls," presented by The Funk Hunters, is a cherished holiday tradition and welcoming raver reunion.

This year, snow and frigid temperatures couldn't discourage legions of Canadian ravers to dress up as Santa’s and elves and attend seven shows across Cumberland, Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. The snow was coming down in every city, but inside the temperature was hot, with ravers adorned in humorous Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, lights and more.

Questions were commonly passed on the dancefloor about who made Santa's naughty or nice list. No matter the answer, it was certain everyone knew they were on the funk list.

The Funk Hunters opened their set with a remix of Mariah Carey’s "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Changing the lyrics from "deck the halls" to "funk the halls" ignited and united the crowd with shared reprieve to escape the haunt of repetitive Christmas mall music.

Shouts of "Christmas" were heard from every conversation when walking through the packed crowds, almost as a drumming beat to the night.

SkiiTour and Small Town DJs rode the tour sleigh, as well as The Sponges, originally from Florida, who had a bucket of fun.

The Sponges and The Funk Hunters pose with a cheerful crowd in Edmonton. Jin Media

SkiiTour perform in Vancouver. Banana Cam

The anticipated track of each event from The Funk Hunters was "La Puta Ama," a fiery collab with LŪN who revealed herself as the electro-pop star Lights in a 2021 interview with EDM.com. She revealed herself in person at a surprise appearance at the final show in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom, wearing her signature mask.

LŪN performs at the last "Funk the Halls" show in Vancouver. Banana Cam Photo

Canadian rapper BBNO$ also made a surprise appearance at the last show in Vancouver, popping on stage like a gift on Christmas morning.

Canadian rapper BBNO$ makes a surprise appearance in Vancouver. Harry Molson

The Funk Hunters' Nick Middleton received an honorable mention on EDM.com's 2022 Best Industry Leaders list for his leadership as founder and CEO of Westwood Recordings and Midnight Agency.

In October, the duo's Duncan Smith hosted a Twitch fundraiser with friends for Mat the Alien, an influential and beloved DJ who became a quadriplegic after a tragic accident.

