Bad Boy Bill, DANK, and Lady Verse to Perform at "Funky Element Radio" Livestream

Electronic music vets Bad Boy Bill, Lady Verse, and DANK are here with your next can't-miss livestream.

The trio are headlining a virtual house party for Funky Element Productions & Recordings tomorrow, August 6th, 2020, funneling their signature brands of house music straight to your living room, sponsored by Space Vapes. Joining them for the digital throw-down are DJ Fetish and MAU, with the former playing a supporting DJ set and the latter providing futuristic visual components.

DANK has been producing and DJing for years, emerging as a staple in the EDM scene. As an official Ultra Records artist, he has released remixes by the likes of Daft Punk, Rihanna, Avicii and more. According to a press release issued to announce the 42nd episode of the radio show, the Funky Elements Records founder is also "sitting on a wealth of new music," rendering the stream a must-watch.

You can tune into the livestream event at 7PM ET (4PM PT) via Twitch here.