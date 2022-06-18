Skip to main content
Steve Aoki and TOKiMONSTA to Perform At FVCKRENDER's NFT.NYC Experience

Presented by leading digital artist FVCKRENDER, the "LVCIDIA Experience" is coming to New York for a multi-faceted, three-day NFT experience.

Esteemed digital artist FVCKRENDER has announced "LVCIDIA Experience," offering an intimate glimpse into his namesake audiovisual metaverse experience during this year's NFT.NYC conference.

Celebrating the summit's 4th annual edition, the event will find FVCKRENDER welcoming fans and NFT collectors into his trippy NFT universe and allowing them to showcase their own pieces from his "FVCK_AVATAR" NFT collection. According to a press release, the "LVCIDIA Experience" will also feature XR photo booths and FVCKRENDER’s physical “single-link” sculptures, among other onsite activations.

Steve Aoki and Grammy-nominated dance music virtuoso TOKiMONSTA are slated for performances at the event with support from LVCIDIA’s music producer The Holy, one of FVCKRENDER’s closest creative collaborators. The leading NFT creator has also joined forces with Aoki's Web3 venture, A0K1VERSE, for a special collab.

Scheduled for June 21-23 at Studio 525, the "LVCIDIA Experience" will be brought to life in collaboration with virtual eCommerce and experience platform ANAMXR and creative technology firm PHNTM. You can RSVP here.

