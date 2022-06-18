Steve Aoki and TOKiMONSTA to Perform At FVCKRENDER's NFT.NYC Experience
Esteemed digital artist FVCKRENDER has announced "LVCIDIA Experience," offering an intimate glimpse into his namesake audiovisual metaverse experience during this year's NFT.NYC conference.
Celebrating the summit's 4th annual edition, the event will find FVCKRENDER welcoming fans and NFT collectors into his trippy NFT universe and allowing them to showcase their own pieces from his "FVCK_AVATAR" NFT collection. According to a press release, the "LVCIDIA Experience" will also feature XR photo booths and FVCKRENDER’s physical “single-link” sculptures, among other onsite activations.
Steve Aoki and Grammy-nominated dance music virtuoso TOKiMONSTA are slated for performances at the event with support from LVCIDIA’s music producer The Holy, one of FVCKRENDER’s closest creative collaborators. The leading NFT creator has also joined forces with Aoki's Web3 venture, A0K1VERSE, for a special collab.
Scheduled for June 21-23 at Studio 525, the "LVCIDIA Experience" will be brought to life in collaboration with virtual eCommerce and experience platform ANAMXR and creative technology firm PHNTM. You can RSVP here.
Recommended Articles
Steve Aoki and TOKiMONSTA to Perform At FVCKRENDER's NFT.NYC Experience
Presented by leading digital artist FVCKRENDER, the "LVCIDIA Experience" is coming to New York for a multi-faceted, three-day NFT experience.
An Insider’s Guide to Sacred Acre Festival 2022
With Sacred Acre approaching, we compiled everything you need to know for a memorable festival experience.
Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex
A track Fred again.. started six years ago may finally see a release after colliding with Skrillex.
FOLLOW FVCKRENDER:
Facebook: facebook.com/fvckrender
Twitter: twitter.com/fvckrender
Instagram: instagram.com/fvckrender
FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn
FOLLOW TOKIMONSTA:
Facebook: facebook.com/tokimonsta
Twitter: twitter.com/tokimonsta
Instagram: instagram.com/tokimonsta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gZKLD6