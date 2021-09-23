September 23, 2021
"We Missed You": Vancouver's FVDED In The Park Festival Returns After Two-Year Hiatus
deadmau5, REZZ, and more graced the stage, marking the first music festival in British Columbia since February 2020.

After months of uncertainty, two postponements and an emergency venue change, Blueprint Live's flagship festival FVDED In The Park finally returned to Vancouver.

Normally held in Holland Park, Surrey, 30 minutes outside of Vancouver with a 50,000 person capacity, the 2021 edition took place at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Amphitheater at less than 50% capacity.  

Festival attendees didn't seem to mind the venue change and came out ready to support their favorite local DJs as well as international talent. Headliners included Canadian acts such as deadmau5, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and REZZ as well as superstar Australian DJ and music producer Alison Wonderland.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the downsized version of the festival featured two stages instead of the usual three, with the second stage boasting exclusively local artists such as Kempeh, Marcus James, Sivz, and Yurie on day one, and Sabai, Kelland, JPVALDE$ and Average Citizens on day two. Other local talents to grace the main stage included Sosus and Nostalgix.

241444534_1236312073552408_3488588446360642039_n

With the elimination of the bass stage, much of the main stage lineup consisted of bass music acts including Sosus and Softest Hard on day one and Juelz and Bauuer bringing their signature trap and bass sound to day two.

Known for their diverse lineups of EDM, hip-hop, and pop acts, FVDED retained some of its original non-EDM bookings and was treated to a soulful R&B and hip hop set by BLXST on day one and pop singer Trevor Daniel and rapper Eric Reprid on day two. Despite rain for most of day two, spirits were high with a higher turnout and the local music community coming together for the first music festival in a long time.

Check out our photo gallery of FVDED In The Park 2021 below.

Sosus

Sosus Main Stage FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021 (1)
Nostalgix

Nostalgix Main Stage FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021 (2)
Softest Hard

Softest Hard Main Stage FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021 (2)
BLXST

BLXST Main Stage FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021 (2)
Alison Wonderland

Photos by: Timothy Nguyen / @timothynguyenphoto
FVDED-Alison_Wonderland-Timothy_Nguyen-20210910 (4 of 19)
Deadmau5

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
Kempeh

kempeh-fvded-2021-2
Marcus James

MARCUSJAMES-FVDED2021-5
Sivz

sivz-fvded-2021-5
FVDED-21 (1)
sivz-fvded-2021-3
Yurie

FVDED-25 (1)
FVDED-24 (1)
FVDED-27 (1)
Eric Reprid

ERIC REPRID-05
ERIC REPRID-36
ERIC REPRID-04
Juelz

FVDED-101
Trevor Daniel

TREVOR DANIEL FVDED-17
Bauuer

FVDED-116
Black Tigers Sex Machine (BTSM)

BTSM-04
Rezz

REZZ-5
Kelland

KELLAND-05 (1)
Average Citizens

FVDED-110 (1)
FOLLOW FVDED IN THE PARK:

Facebook: facebook.com/fvdedinthepark
Twitter: twitter.com/fvdedinthepark
Instagram: instagram.com/fvdedinthepark
Website: www.fvdedinthepark.com

