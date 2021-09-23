"We Missed You": Vancouver's FVDED In The Park Festival Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

After months of uncertainty, two postponements and an emergency venue change, Blueprint Live's flagship festival FVDED In The Park finally returned to Vancouver.
Normally held in Holland Park, Surrey, 30 minutes outside of Vancouver with a 50,000 person capacity, the 2021 edition took place at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Amphitheater at less than 50% capacity.
Festival attendees didn't seem to mind the venue change and came out ready to support their favorite local DJs as well as international talent. Headliners included Canadian acts such as deadmau5, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and REZZ as well as superstar Australian DJ and music producer Alison Wonderland.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the downsized version of the festival featured two stages instead of the usual three, with the second stage boasting exclusively local artists such as Kempeh, Marcus James, Sivz, and Yurie on day one, and Sabai, Kelland, JPVALDE$ and Average Citizens on day two. Other local talents to grace the main stage included Sosus and Nostalgix.
With the elimination of the bass stage, much of the main stage lineup consisted of bass music acts including Sosus and Softest Hard on day one and Juelz and Bauuer bringing their signature trap and bass sound to day two.
Known for their diverse lineups of EDM, hip-hop, and pop acts, FVDED retained some of its original non-EDM bookings and was treated to a soulful R&B and hip hop set by BLXST on day one and pop singer Trevor Daniel and rapper Eric Reprid on day two. Despite rain for most of day two, spirits were high with a higher turnout and the local music community coming together for the first music festival in a long time.
Check out our photo gallery of FVDED In The Park 2021 below.
Sosus
Nostalgix
Softest Hard
BLXST
Alison Wonderland
Deadmau5
Kempeh
Marcus James
Sivz
Yurie
Eric Reprid
Juelz
Trevor Daniel
Bauuer
Black Tigers Sex Machine (BTSM)
Rezz
Kelland
Average Citizens
