Skip to main content
Vancouver's Fvded In The Park Returns to Glory With Memorable 2022 Festival

Vancouver's Fvded In The Park Returns to Glory With Memorable 2022 Festival

Like previous years, Fvded In The Park 2022 doubled as a discovery platform for new ravers to get acquainted with Canada's thriving electronic music community.

Trifecta Productions

Like previous years, Fvded In The Park 2022 doubled as a discovery platform for new ravers to get acquainted with Canada's thriving electronic music community.

Returning to its original festival grounds, Fvded In The Park recently made an electric homecoming to Western Canada.

Produced by Blueprint Events, the fest took place on July 8th and 9th at Holland Park in Vancouver. In the previous year, the event was hosted at the PNE Amphitheatre with a single stage due to restrictions instated due to the impact of the pandemic. However, 2022 attendees were able to experience the authentic, three-stage layout for which Fvded In The Park is beloved.

Troyboi performs Fvded In The Park 2022.

Troyboi performs Fvded In The Park 2022.

Excision, SLANDER and Troyboi were just some of the artists that held down the mainstage on Day 1 with heavy-hitting bass sets.

Day 2 saw a bit more variety, with Australian dance music star Dom Dolla bringing his patented tech house sound between the bass-driven sounds of ILLENIUM and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Moore Kismet. Both days also featured sublime hip-hop performances from rappers such as Don Toliver and Saint Jhn, among others.

One of the festival's more memorable sets came from the Grammy-nominsted SIDEPIECE duo, who made their Canadian debut at the Northwest Tent. This stage also featured the likes of Dr. Fresch, BIJOU and Habstrakt, all of whom offered their signature twists on bass and G-House to get the crowd moving.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún 1
Lifestyle

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Is Bringing Forth Unique Experiences for Dance Music Fans

Closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún has cemented itself as the place to be in the Mexican coastal city.

By Jarett Lopez2 hours ago
RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime Announces Halloween 2022 Concert In Los Angeles

"Halloween: Dead Space" marks the second time RL Grime will debut his annual Halloween mix in a live setting.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
hardwell tiesto
NEWS

Watch Tiësto Bring Out Hardwell for Surprise DJ Set In the Netherlands

The dream B2B set went down at Breda Live in early July.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago

The festivals third—and more intimate—stage, the Fvded Lab, focused on local acts such as Sivz and Glass Petals. The stage on Day 1 was dominated by hip hop acts who enlivened the area that fell between the two bigger stages.

Despite some last minute cancellations, Fvded organizers were able to damage control with finesse, with new acts like Juelz, Yung Gravy, Chase B and more. This also caused some scheduling changes, like John Summit, who was moved to the Northwest Tent.

John Summit at Fvded In The Park 2022.

John Summit at Fvded In The Park 2022.

Fvded In The Park, which originally launched as a weekly event focusing on the emerging bass music scene back in the early 2010s, has experienced immense growth since its genesis over a decade ago. Channeling the city's love for both EDM and hip-hop, this year's fest only helped to reinforce it as a staple summer event in the Pacific Northwest.

Like previous years, Fvded In The Park 2022 doubled as a discovery platform for new ravers to get acquainted with Canada's thriving electronic music community. If this year was any indiction, the future isn't only bright, but blinding.

ILLENIUM at Fvded In The Park 2022.

ILLENIUM at Fvded In The Park 2022.

FOLLOW FVDED IN THE PARK:

Facebook: facebook.com/fvdedinthepark
Twitter: twitter.com/fvdedinthepark
Instagram: instagram.com/fvdedinthepark
Website: fvdedinthepark.com

Related

deadmau5 lights FVDED In The Park
EVENTS

"We Missed You": Vancouver's FVDED In The Park Festival Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

deadmau5, REZZ, and more graced the stage, marking the first music festival in British Columbia since February 2020.

WickedWoods-2019_ConcertSocks_557
EVENTS

An Insider's Guide to Wicked Woods Music Festival 2022

With Wicked Woods 2022 just around the corner, it's time to make sure you're ready for the reunion.

Bass Coast Radio Stage 2019
EVENTS

An Insider's Guide to Bass Coast Music and Art Festival 2022

Ahead of Bass Coast's long-awaited return, EDM.com has put together a handy insider's guide for a memorable festival experience.

Festival
EVENTS

ÎLESONIQ Announces Full Lineup, Run of Show Ahead of 2022 Festival

Eric Prydz, ILLENIUM, Excision, Swedish House Mafia and more will perform at one of Canada's most influential electronic music events in 2022.

Shambhala Music Fest FF
EVENTS

6 Bucket List Electronic Music Events to Attend In B.C., Canada

Shambhala, Bass Coast and many more fests are bound to light up B.C. this summer.

zedd in the park
EVENTS

"Zedd in the Park" Set to Return to Los Angeles In Summer 2022

Party with Zedd, Wolfgang Gartner, Regard and more at the LA Historic Park.

deadmau5 veld festival toronto
EVENTS

Veld Music Festival Moves to 2022, Announces Headliners Martin Garrix and Marshmello

Despite the dizzying return of North American music festivals, the 2021 edition of Toronto's Veld has been abandoned due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Confirms Three Festival Weekends In 2022: Details

In an effort to make up for lost time after a tumultuous string of cancellations, Tomorrowland organizers are gearing up for an unprecedented three 2022 events.