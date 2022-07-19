Vancouver's Fvded In The Park Returns to Glory With Memorable 2022 Festival

Returning to its original festival grounds, Fvded In The Park recently made an electric homecoming to Western Canada.

Produced by Blueprint Events, the fest took place on July 8th and 9th at Holland Park in Vancouver. In the previous year, the event was hosted at the PNE Amphitheatre with a single stage due to restrictions instated due to the impact of the pandemic. However, 2022 attendees were able to experience the authentic, three-stage layout for which Fvded In The Park is beloved.

Troyboi performs Fvded In The Park 2022. Trifecta Productions

Excision, SLANDER and Troyboi were just some of the artists that held down the mainstage on Day 1 with heavy-hitting bass sets.

Day 2 saw a bit more variety, with Australian dance music star Dom Dolla bringing his patented tech house sound between the bass-driven sounds of ILLENIUM and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Moore Kismet. Both days also featured sublime hip-hop performances from rappers such as Don Toliver and Saint Jhn, among others.

One of the festival's more memorable sets came from the Grammy-nominsted SIDEPIECE duo, who made their Canadian debut at the Northwest Tent. This stage also featured the likes of Dr. Fresch, BIJOU and Habstrakt, all of whom offered their signature twists on bass and G-House to get the crowd moving.

The festivals third—and more intimate—stage, the Fvded Lab, focused on local acts such as Sivz and Glass Petals. The stage on Day 1 was dominated by hip hop acts who enlivened the area that fell between the two bigger stages.

Despite some last minute cancellations, Fvded organizers were able to damage control with finesse, with new acts like Juelz, Yung Gravy, Chase B and more. This also caused some scheduling changes, like John Summit, who was moved to the Northwest Tent.

John Summit at Fvded In The Park 2022. Trifecta Productions

Fvded In The Park, which originally launched as a weekly event focusing on the emerging bass music scene back in the early 2010s, has experienced immense growth since its genesis over a decade ago. Channeling the city's love for both EDM and hip-hop, this year's fest only helped to reinforce it as a staple summer event in the Pacific Northwest.

Like previous years, Fvded In The Park 2022 doubled as a discovery platform for new ravers to get acquainted with Canada's thriving electronic music community. If this year was any indiction, the future isn't only bright, but blinding.



ILLENIUM at Fvded In The Park 2022. Trifecta Productions

