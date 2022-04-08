Skip to main content
Galantis Are Streaming Their Sold-Out 2022 Headlining Show at Red Rocks

The duo will be performing "a new live set" for the momentous streaming event.

Galantis are once again urging fans to run away... to Red Rocks.

The "Runaway" hit-makers have announced a special livestream of their upcoming sold-out concert at the iconic Colorado open-air venue. The broadcast of the performance, which is scheduled for April 22nd, will kick off at 9:30PM MT.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Galantis will be equipped with their innovative live setup, which consists of a three-tiered stage equipped with cymbals, drum pads and five full-size kick drums. The duo will also be bringing "a new live set for the fans sprinkled with classic Galantis tracks."

The livestream event, hosted by Veeps, will also include a special airing of Galantis' documentary, Pharmacy: The Check Up, which features highlights and interviews from their debut album released in 2015.

The broadcast will kick off at 9:30PM MT and it will be available to watch for 72 hours after the conclusion of the duo's performance. Access to the stream will run you $19.99.

You can watch the stream here on April 22nd.

