Galantis Are Streaming Their Sold-Out 2022 Headlining Show at Red Rocks

Galantis are once again urging fans to run away... to Red Rocks.

The "Runaway" hit-makers have announced a special livestream of their upcoming sold-out concert at the iconic Colorado open-air venue. The broadcast of the performance, which is scheduled for April 22nd, will kick off at 9:30PM MT.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Galantis will be equipped with their innovative live setup, which consists of a three-tiered stage equipped with cymbals, drum pads and five full-size kick drums. The duo will also be bringing "a new live set for the fans sprinkled with classic Galantis tracks."

The livestream event, hosted by Veeps, will also include a special airing of Galantis' documentary, Pharmacy: The Check Up, which features highlights and interviews from their debut album released in 2015.

The broadcast will kick off at 9:30PM MT and it will be available to watch for 72 hours after the conclusion of the duo's performance. Access to the stream will run you $19.99.

You can watch the stream here on April 22nd.

