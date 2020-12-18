Galantis and Janelle Monáe are Headlining Netflix's "The Prom" Virtual Event

In honor of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix film The Prom, the platform is hosting their own digital dance. If you want to relive that special evening or make better memories the second time around, this is your time to shine. The virtual event will go live on Netflix's YouTube channel Saturday, December 19th at 8PM ET (5PM PT).

Of course, it wouldn't be prom night without music. Headlining the festivities will be Galantis and Janelle Monáe with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness on host duties. To top it off, cast members from the film will be stopping by throughout the event, including James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, Kerry Washington, and the iconic Meryl Streep.

“Prom is such a special event for most people, and I can’t be more excited to be hosting 'The Prom: Tonight Belongs to You' so we can build a prom for everyone,” Van Ness said in press release. “Everyone deserves to be celebrated, loved and appreciated! So come join us and bring your 'Unruly Heart,' and definitely your 'Zazz' hands!”

Click here to tune in to "The Prom: Tonight Belongs to You," which will stream live from Netflix's YouTube channel this Saturday, December 19th.