The Real-Life Location of Game of Thrones' Astapor Will Host Moga Festival's 2022 Edition
Moga Festival is returning to the real-life Astapor, but unlike in Game of Thrones, there'll likely be no dances with dragons here.
Instead, the port city of Morocco's Essaouira, where scenes from the fictional Game of Thrones location Astapor were filmed, will host more than 50 artists at the SOFITEL Essaouira Mogador Golf & Spa.
Taking to the decks in Africa's Windy City are Polo & Pan, DJ Tennis, Lee Burridge, Alyssa & Gia and many more DJs from the worlds of techno and house music.
Recommended Articles
The Real-Life Location of Game of Thrones' Astapor Will Host Moga Festival's 2022 Edition
The beautiful city of Essaouira will once again host MOGA festival featuring 50 artists from the worlds of techno and house music.
Photos: Escapade Music Festival Lands Huge 2022 Edition With ILLENIUM, Tiësto and More
Escapade returned to TD Place in Ottawa this year for its biggest festival to date.
STS9 Completes Final "Walk The Sky" Musical Trilogy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
STS9 completed the third and final installment of their musical trilogy, "Walk The Sky," at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
In A Dance With Dragons, George R. R. Martin wrote, "Brick and blood built Astapor, and brick and blood its people." However, despite the franchise's gritty depiction, in reality, Essaouira is more closely associated with being a destination for yoga retreats and kite surfing.
To that end, Moga additionally presents an opportunity for festival-goers to become exposed to Morocco's cultural past times by offering attendees specialized culinary classes, yoga workshops, and more.
The five day event in Essaouira kicks off September 28th and runs through October 3rd. Tickets and travel packages to MOGA are on sale now.
FOLLOW MOGA FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/mogafestival
Instagram: instagram.com/mogafestival