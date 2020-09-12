Ganja White Night Announce Lineup for 2021 Red Rocks Weekend Run "Wobble Rocks"

After being postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis, Ganja White Night have announced the new dates and lineup for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre event. Dubbed Wobble Rocks, fans will get to experience three sets from the live bass performers and a cast of supporting talent both new and old in April 2021.

The Belgian duo will be laying down a unique set at each night of the weekend run. On the first night, they'll be taking the stage with friends for a "GWN & Buds" set while nights two and three will feature a throwback and Wobble Rocks set, respectively. Alongside the headlining act will be performances from Boogie T, Mala, Caspa, Truth, Mr. Bill, and more.

Ganja White Night's Wobble Rocks will take place April 16th to 18th, 2021 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. At the time of writing, tickets to the third night are still on sale while the first two dates are sold out. More information on the upcoming event can be found on Ganja White Night's website.

Ganja White Night

