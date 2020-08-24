Gareth Emery Announces Pair of Socially Distanced Drive-In Concerts in Anaheim

Venerated electronic music producer and DJ Gareth Emery is throwing his hat into the drive-in rave ring.

Amidst a year of unwavering bad news, the trance legend has announced his aptly titled "We'll Be OK" drive-in concert series to conjure a glimmer of positivity for the live music scene, which was decimated by the impact of COVID-19. Emery is set to perform two socially distanced shows at the City National Grove of Anaheim’s Drive-In OC on Friday, September 18th and Saturday, September 19th.

Emery took to Twitter to share the news, writing that he is "very grateful to have finally have a safe environment where [he] can see [his] california crew again." Check out the announcement below.

According to a press release issued to announce the series, Emery’s concerts are the first of its kind for the Anaheim venue, which has been "engineered with safety and wellness top of mind." Drive-in concerts do, of course, come with many caveats in the name of public safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and these shows are no different. For more information about the guidelines that organizers plan to instate for "We'll Be OK," navigate here.

One of the most polished vets in the dance music industry, Emery is fresh off the July 2020 release of his fourth studio album THE LASERS. "Making this album felt like being in a band again, not being a DJ," he said at the time. "It’s without doubt the best thing I’ve ever done."

With a slew of tour dates on the horizon in 2021, Emery's "We'll Be OK" shows will serve as a taste of honey to those who can't wait for the hive. He is primed to take THE LASERS on tour next year in conjunction with a brand new live setup and never-before-seen stage production, which will be an emphatic follow-up to his renowned "Laserface" show concept. "We’ve been working on this show for over a year and will be doing things that people will never have seen before…not even at Laserface."

You can RSVP to the series here. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 28th at 10AM PT (1PM PT) and you can purchase yours here.

