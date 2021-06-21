Gareth Emery to Host New Curated Music Festival, Metropolis

The new festival will take place at New York's Brooklyn Mirage in July.

Trance and progressive house music star Gareth Emery seems to always be at work on something new, be it music, live performances, funny videos, or cryptocurrency-based ventures. Now, the famed producer and DJ has announced a brand new curated music festival called Metropolis.

Metropolis is a two-stage festival featuring some of trance music's most recognizable names. Along with Emery, fellow trance titans Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Tritonal, HALIENE, and Ruben De Ronde will be playing sets across both stages. The main stage will play host to the more festival-oriented side of things, while the second room will feature deep sets from each artist.

Emery expressed his excitement at the two-set system: "All of our guests very much enjoy the deeper side of dance music, and we're all buzzing to get to showcase the other side of our sound for you," he said in a Facebook post announcing Metropolis.

"The last time we took over Brooklyn Mirage it was entirely sold out," Emery continued. "Given this is also my our New York reopening show, this is going to be the roadblock of all roadblocks."

Metropolis is slated for July 30th, 2021 at Brooklyn Mirage in New York City. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 23rd, with pre-registration open now via Made Event.

