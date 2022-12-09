Skip to main content
Garorock Festival 2023 to Feature Skrillex, Fred again.. and More

The French music festival is scheduled for summer 2023 at the Plaine de la Filhole.

A French music festival has landed a few of electronic music's biggest names for its 2023 edition.

The organizers of Garorock, one of France's premier electronic and rock festivals, recently celebrated the event's 20th anniversary. And they're meeting the moment next year after revealing the first artists on the 2023 lineup for the four-day fest fest, which returns to the Plaine de la Filhole next summer.

Garorock 2023 will feature performances by Skrillex, David Guetta, Boris Brejcha, Fred again.. and I Hate Models. Also on tap are sets from Macklemore and Tash Sultana, among others. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Garorock 2023 is scheduled for June 29th to July 2nd, 2023. Check out the full lineup below and find out more here.

Garorock Festival 2023 lineup.

