September 8, 2021
STS9, Liquid Stranger, More to Headline Gem and Jam Festival 2022
The 14th annual edition of the Arizona festival will see sets by STS9, Liquid Stranger, Claude VonStroke, Goldfish, and more.
John Verwey

Following a weeklong lineup tease revealing returning headliners STS9 and Liquid Stranger, Gem and Jam Festival have announced the complete artist lineup for the 14th annual event.

Dubbed the “Crown Jewel of the Southwest Festival Scene," the three-day music, art, performance, and gem and mineral festival will return to the scenic desert landscapes of Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona from February 4th to 6th. This year’s lineup will feature a diverse set of both electronic and jam artists, including bass producer CharlesTheFirst, electronica group Lotus, and electro-funk trio SunSquabi. The massive lineup also boasts Claude VonStroke, Goldfish, Opiuo, Quantic, Daily Bread, Maddy O’Neal, The Sponges, and more.

“We are beyond excited to be able to bring Gem and Jam back for an epic three nights in the desert," said co-producer Josh Pollack. “We have the best fans out there and cannot wait to share all we have planned for 2022.”

hydraulix
MUSIC RELEASES

Hydraulix Drops Genre-Bending, 20-Track Debut Album "Imposter Syndrome"

The expansive and forward-thinking album is the upshot of Hydraulix struggle with lockdown-induced insecurity.

Screen Shot 2021-09-07 at 10.31.39 AM
Lifestyle

Zedd Partners With VALORANT to Develop Line of Music-Fueled Weapon Skins

An avid VALORANT player, Zedd produced exclusive sounds for his special "SPECTRUM" bundle.

Attendees can expect to immerse themselves on 640 acres of a stunning desert environment. Similar to years past, Gem and Jam will offer onsite camping, RV passes, glamping options, late-night events, daytime workshops, a world-renowned vendor bazaar, and around-the-clock music and art.

Additionally, organizers have introduced new payment plans and a “Pay With Friends” program offering travel and lodging options for groups to purchase together through Festicket.

GA and VIP Tickets are now on sale here

