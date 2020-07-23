GEM Fest Is Coming to the Greek Island of Zakynthos for Their Latest Edition

With most international festivals either canceling or rescheduling for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, music fans around the world are left with very few options when it comes to events that comply with government regulations and guidelines. GEM Fest is aiming to change that for European fans, moving to Greece in early August for three unforgettable days and nights.

First created in 2015, GEM Fest was held on the beautiful beach of Black Sea pearl in Anaklia, Georgia. Now coming to the Greek paradise island of Zakynthos August 7th to 9th, the festival will be headlined by the likes of Paul Van Dyk, ATB, Swanky Tunes, dOP (live), Onur Ozer, Andrea Ferlin, Marikhi, and Efim Kerbut, among many more. More than 100 artists will perform across a number of stages throughout the 3-day event, including Greek electronic mainstays such as Thodoris Triantafillou, CJ Jeff, and Tolis Q.

Tickets for GEM Fest are available here. The festival is also offering a full-experience VIP Pass that includes accommodation in a villa, airport transfer both ways, 24-hour car and boat service, backstage access, and, most importantly: free COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, as stated on GEM Fest’s website, every guest entering the venue will be thermo screened, and in case of high temperature, they will be tested.

