Giolí & Assia Announce 2021 North American Tour

Giolí & Assia's breakthrough is going stateside.

The barnstorming Italian duo, who were named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, have announced a North American tour set for fall 2021. They'll kick it off in mid-November with two Canadian shows in Ontario and Quebec, respectively, before heading to Massachusetts. From there they'll hit a number of major U.S. cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and Denver, before tying a bow on the tour in LA.

The news arrives amid a monster year for the prodigious duo, who released their scintillating Moon Faces EP in February. 

Revered for their versatility and atmospheric live performances, Giolí & Assia are quadruple threats as DJs, producers, multi-instrumentalists, and singers. They've been on a rampage showcasing their signature sound—a hypnotic blend of house, indie, and ambient music—during their stunning #DiesisLive sessions.

Tickets for Giolì & Assia’s live tour go on sale tomorrow, June 25th at 10AM local time via their website. You can find the full list of dates below.

Giolí & Assia 2021 North American Tour Dates:
November 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
November 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Le Belmont
November 19 – Cambridge, Massachusetts @ The Sinclair
November 20 – Brooklyn, New York @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 23 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
November 26 – Detroit, Michigan @ Magic Stick
November 27 – Chicago, Illinois @ Bottom Lounge
December 1 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees
December 2 – Austin, Texas @ The Concourse
December 4 – Denver, Colorado @ The Marquis
December 6 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Fortune Sound Club
December 7 – Seattle, Washington @ The Crocodile
December 8 – Portland, Oregon @ Jade Room - 45 East
December 10 – San Francisco, California @ The Independent
December 11 – Los Angeles, California @ Masonic Lodge (Hollywood Forever)

