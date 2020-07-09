UK Festival Will Feature Beer Delivery and "Socially-Distanced Raving" This Weekend

As most of the world's live music events continue to be cancelled due to COVID-19, the UK is joining the likes of Amsterdam by hosting its first socially distanced music festival called the Gisburne Park Pop-Up.

The event will last eight weeks, from July 11th to August 30th, 2020, and will be hosted on the breathtaking Gisburne Park Estate in Lancashire. The 10-acre venue plans to welcome 24,000 guests over the duration of the event, all of who will be treated to a mix of music, entertainment, food, drink, and boutique glamping while observing the latest social distancing guidelines.

Joining the groundbreaking event will be some of the UK's biggest names in dance music, including Jonas Blue, The Shapeshifters, and Sam Divine. They will be part of the festival's weekly "Party in the Park" experience, which also includes immersive movie nights and family-focused events.

Guests will be directed to book their own individual hexagonal pitches, each large enough to fit six people while being spaced 2.6 meters apart from fellow attendees' social bubbles. There will be one-way systems in place to ensure that festival-goers can make their way around the site with a minimum of 2 meters of physical distance between one another. In order to eliminate lines, there will be bar-to-pitch service, which brings food and single-serve drinks directly to the customer.

The festival offers the option to purchase single-day tickets or weekend passes. If you choose the latter, you can stay at one of the luxury 5-meter-wide bell tents onsite, which feature electricity, an outdoor fire pit, and access to private showers.

"After a summer of canceled events, we wanted to deliver a unique, safe experience for people to enjoy outdoors with the Gisburne Park Pop-Up festival," said Robyn Isherwood, Events Director of Gisburne Park Pop-Up. "There is something for everyone from socially-distanced raving to big-name DJs, through to movie nights and family fun in the heart of the North West countryside."

Our guests’ health and safety is our number one priority," she continued. "We’ve ensured everyone can relax and enjoy the experience, safe in the knowledge that the strictest social distancing and hygiene measures are in place for all customers, staff, and entertainers."

To purchase tickets to Gisburne Park Pop-Up, head over to the event's official website here. Prices start from £20 per hexagonal pitch with ticketed events starting from £10 per adult and £5 per child. Boutique glamping starts from £120 per tent per night.