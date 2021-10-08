Giveaway: Win a 3-Day Las Vegas VIP Experience at Élia Beach Club With deadmau5, Above & Beyond, More

Is there a better way to cure post-summer blues than with a rendezvous to Vegas?

EDM.com and Élia Beach Club have partnered to give away a once-in-a-lifetime weekend takeover of Sin City's newest pool utopia.

The package includes:

Three-night hotel accommodations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10 complimentary entries to Élia Beach Club

1 Premium Cabana with bottle service (1 comped bottle)

2 GA Tickets to EDC Week Las Vegas

$500 food and beverage credit (only available in Élia Beach Club)

10 complimentary entries to The Reset, Élia's beachfront morning yoga, fitness, and meditation class

VIP Gift Basket

You must be following @EliabeachLV on Instagram to be eligible. Click here to enter the giveaway.

The renowned, Mykonos-inspired venue quickly became one of the most coveted clubbing destinations in Vegas after its June 2021 launch, dazzling partiers with its idyllic décor and breezy DJ sets. And now, one lucky entrant will win the epic, three-day experience, which offers a complimentary three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as well as two GA passes to EDC Week.

Over the course of the weekend Élia will roll out the red carpet for the winner as they party at massive shows featuring Cosmic Gate and Markus Schulz, Above & Beyond, and deadmau5 in a Premium Cabana with bottle service. Oh, and they can bring 10 friends along for the ride.

c/o Èlia Beach Club

Under the umbrella of Virgin Hotels' time-tested brand, Élia prides itself on offering a divergent experience that transcends the typical Vegas pool affair. The club was designed with a focus on immersion, and developed with a unique floorplan that allows for walloping sound dispersion at all corners of the venue. Every guest, regardless of whether they party at the pool level or at a VIP cabana, becomes engulfed in the experience.

c/o Èlia Beach Club

You can enter for a chance to win the three-day Virgin Hotels Las Vegas getaway here. Check out the official schedule below.

