Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to COVID-19

Just days after announcing the lineup for the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival, organizers have confirmed that the annual gathering will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers Michael and Emily Eavis released a statement on their website and across their social media channels explaining the situation.

In the statement, they acknowledge that while it's possible that the COVID-19 situation will be less severe in June, they will be unable to prepare the festival grounds in the coming months due to current conditions.

While addressing how difficult it was to get tickets to the event, they explained what ticketholders can do with their purchased tickets. They've stated that anyone who has a ticket for the canceled event will be able to use them at next year's outing. In addition to this, ticketholders also have the opportunity to get a refund on their purchase.

"We understand that it is not always easy to secure a Glastonbury ticket, which is why we would like to offer all those people the chance to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021. Those who would prefer a refund of that £50 will be able to contact See Tickets in the coming days in order to secure that. This option will remain available until September this year. For those who are happy to roll their deposit over, that will happen automatically. Further information – including details on rolling over coach packages, official accommodation bookings and local Sunday tickets – will be added to our website in the coming days."

For more information and to read the entire statement from the organizers, head over to the official website for the festival here.

H/T: Pitchfork

FOLLOW GLASTONBURY:

Facebook: facebook.com/glastonburyofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/GlastoFest

Instagram: instagram.com/glastofest