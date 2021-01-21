Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

"We are so sorry to let you all down."
Author:
Publish date:

David Jensen/EmpicsEntertainment

Despite their "efforts to move Heaven & Earth," the organizers of Glastonbury have decided to pull the plug on the iconic music festival's 2021 edition.

Citing COVID-19 concerns, the announcement marks the festival's unprecedented second consecutive cancellation. "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," organizers Emily and Michael Eavis wrote in a statement shared via Glastonbury's Instagram. "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

Read the full statement below.

Earlier in the month of January 2021, Emily Eavis denied that the festival had been cancelled. After Spice Girls member Mel B of the Spice Girls appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live and said she was informed that Glastonbury 2021 was called off, the rumor mill began to swirl. "I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled, so a lot of big stage performances are on hold again this year, which is sad but we’ve got to get this virus under control," she said. A Glastonbury fan seeking answers went on to tweet at Emily Eavis, who responded and said there was "no news" to confirm Mel B's comments at the time.

Glastonbury is accepting refund requests, which can be submitted here up to the end of September 2021. Ticket-holders can also roll over their £50 deposit to guarantee a chance to purchase passes for the festival's 2022 edition.

Source: Pitchfork

FOLLOW GLASTONBURY:

Facebook: facebook.com/glastonburyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/GlastoFest
Instagram: instagram.com/glastofest

Related

Glastonbury
EVENTS

Glastonbury Festival Organizer Emily Eavis Denies Reports of 2021 Cancellation

After the Spice Girls' Mel B said the event was called off, Eavis tweeted that there was "no news" to confirm her comments.

Glastonbury
EVENTS

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 50th anniversary of England's legendary festival is the latest to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glastonbury
EVENTS

Glastonbury Drops Lineup and Addresses COVID-19 Concerns

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and more are set to take the stage at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury.

Tomorrowland Winter's 2019 main stage with fireworks or pyrotechnics going off.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Postponed to 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Tomorrowland Postponed to 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Life Is Beautiful
NEWS

Life Is Beautiful Officially Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The wildly popular Las Vegas festival destination is the latest domino to fall.

grammy-trophy-2007-billboard-1548-compressed
EVENTS

2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Sources say that organizers are now angling for a rescheduled date of March 21st, 2021.

Dancefestopia
NEWS

Kansas City's Dancefestopia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The festival was given the green-light by state officials back in May, but acknowledged that "the situation could change."

Dirtybird
EVENTS

Dirtybird Postpones CampINN Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

COVID-19 has claimed its latest festival victim.