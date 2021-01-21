Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Despite their "efforts to move Heaven & Earth," the organizers of Glastonbury have decided to pull the plug on the iconic music festival's 2021 edition.

Citing COVID-19 concerns, the announcement marks the festival's unprecedented second consecutive cancellation. "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," organizers Emily and Michael Eavis wrote in a statement shared via Glastonbury's Instagram. "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

Read the full statement below.

Earlier in the month of January 2021, Emily Eavis denied that the festival had been cancelled. After Spice Girls member Mel B of the Spice Girls appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live and said she was informed that Glastonbury 2021 was called off, the rumor mill began to swirl. "I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled, so a lot of big stage performances are on hold again this year, which is sad but we’ve got to get this virus under control," she said. A Glastonbury fan seeking answers went on to tweet at Emily Eavis, who responded and said there was "no news" to confirm Mel B's comments at the time.

Glastonbury is accepting refund requests, which can be submitted here up to the end of September 2021. Ticket-holders can also roll over their £50 deposit to guarantee a chance to purchase passes for the festival's 2022 edition.

Source: Pitchfork

