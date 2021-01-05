Glastonbury Festival Organizer Emily Eavis Denies Reports of 2021 Cancellation

Following reports of the imminent cancellation of Glastonbury Festival's 2021 edition, one of the festival's organizers has denied such news.

The rumor mill began to swirl after Mel B of the Spice Girls appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live and said she was informed that Glastonbury Festival was called off. Her comments were a double whammy of sorts, fueling speculation not only of the fest's cancellation, but also a landmark performance by the Spice Girls during their 25th anniversary celebrations.

"I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled, so a lot of big stage performances are on hold again this year, which is sad but we’ve got to get this virus under control," Mel B said.

When a Twitter user tweeted at Emily Eavis—a co-organizer of the festival—with the hopes of receiving of an update, she responded and said there was "no news" to confirm Mel B's comments at this time. "Nope, no news this end," Eavis wrote. "Will let you know right here as soon as there is news."

Back in March, the 2020 edition of Glastonbury Festival was cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19. For those pass-holders wondering if the 2021 iteration will ultimately meet a similar fate, Eavis has confirmed that tickets will roll over to 2022.

Michael Eavis, Emily's father and the legendary 85-year-old founder of Glastonbury Festival, received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Eve. "Wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style'?" he told NHS South West.

Source: The Guardian

