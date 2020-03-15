Despite uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glastonbury has revealed the first wave of the lineup for the 50th anniversary of the festival. At this year's outing, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross will be headlining. For the electronic-minded fans, attendees can look forward to performances from Fatboy Slim, Glass Animals, La Roux, and more.

Some have been asking if the festival will proceed as expected in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the world's festivals have been canceled or postponed in the name of public health. In a quote obtained by Your EDM, a festival representative addressed how they will be handling the uncertainty due to the virus. In their own words:

"As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!"

Glastonbury 2020 takes place June 24th-28th, 2020 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. Tickets to the event sold out in just 34 minutes. For more information, you can visit their official website here.

