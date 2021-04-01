Coldplay, HAIM, Honey Dijon, More to Perform at Virtual Festival From Glastonbury Organizers

Live At Worthy Farm will be Glastonbury's first-ever livestream.
Author:
Publish date:

Credit: Getty Images

Although the organizers of Glastonbury decided to pull the plug on the iconic music festival's 2021 edition, all hope is not lost. 

A cryptic message was shared earlier this week on the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter account showing the festival's Stone Circle going in and out of illumination, with the hashtag #LiveAtWorthyFarm flashed across the screen.

Fans didn't have to wait long to uncover what the mysterious message entailed. Organizers have announced "Live At Worthy Farm," be a global streaming event that on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. The ticketed event will feature performances from a bevy of superstars, including Coldplay, Gorillaz's Damon Albarn, HAIM, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, and Wolf Alice, along with more special guests that are to be announced. Honey Dijon has been honored as the official DJ of the livestream.

Live At Worthy Farm will be broadcast across five hours as an uninterrupted film production shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale. It was filmed at a number of the festival's iconic landmarks including the Pyramid Field and aforementioned Stone Circle. 

“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream," said Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis in a statement. "[Live AT Worthy Farm] will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!"

The stream will only be accessible to ticket buyers and will be broadcast across four separate time zones. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £20, €23, $27.50 and AUD$35

You can watch the teaser video in full below. 

