Lady Gaga, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, and more to Headline COVID-19 Benefit Broadcast

With so many record labels, promoters, and individual artists within the realm of EDM taking to the power of the world wide web to share music and DJ sets amid the global shutdown due to the novel coronavirus, it was only a matter of time before some of the pop world's biggest artists followed suit.

Those pop stars are doing exactly that - in a big way. One World: Together At Home is a cross-platform and cross-network livestream event organized by Global Citizen that aims to benefit healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization, who are on the frontlines battling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This live stream will include international superstars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Idris Elba, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, and many more for a night of music, comedy, and more. The event will be hosted by late-night personalities Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, who each host their own late-night talk shows on the networks that will be airing One World (CBS, NBC, and ABC).

In addition to being broadcasted on those networks, the benefit will be livestreamed on all major streaming platforms worldwide. For more information on how to view the livestream event, visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

