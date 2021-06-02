Excision, Kaskade, More to Perform at Global Dance Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Highlights include a B2B DJ set from the melodic bass trifecta of ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin.

Denver's fan-favorite Global Dance Festival has received the green light to move forward with its 2021 event. Attendees can prepare to return to Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, for the carnival-themed dance music extravaganza.

Since the festival's inception in the early 2000s the team has worked tirelessly to bring the best and brightest artists in the electronic music space to its stages, and their triumphant return features one of its best lineups yet. Excision, Claptone, Claude VonStroke, Deorro, Eli & Fur, Getter, Gryffin, Kaskade, Riot Ten, Sullivan King, Tchami, Tiësto, Tritonal, and many more are primed for performances at Global, which is scheduled for July 23rd and 24th.

There are also two massive B2B DJ sets that fans simply can't miss. Dubstep fanatics will be excited to see Doctor P and Funtcase, two legends of the genre, joining forces. Also listed is a sure-to-be-packed collaborative performance from the trifecta of ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin, who are set to share the stage together for the ultimate melodic bass mashup.

Tickets for Global Dance Festival will go on sale Monday, June 7th at 12PM MT. Check out the full lineup below.

