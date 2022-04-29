Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

After making its grand return to the spotlight after a pandemic-induced year off, Global Dance Festival is looking to double down with a stacked 2022 lineup.

Covering many of dance music's most popular sub-genres, organizers are bringing talent from all over the world to Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. Slated to take the stage this summer in the high-altitude stadium nestled in the Rocky Mountains are Excision, Above & Beyond, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Oliver Heldens, Adventure Club, AC Slater, Cosmic Gate, Sully, Wooli and many more.

In the previous iterations of the festival, fans were treated to multiple stages, each representing the different genres represented in the lineup. For example, in 2021, the Summit Stage served as the "main stage" and hosted performances from headliners Kaskade and Excision, while the Amazon and Tundra stages focused on techno and house and experimental bass, respectively. The daily lineups have not yet been announced, but fans should expect something similar at this year's fest.

The next chapter of Global Dance Festival is scheduled to unfold on July 15th and 16th, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW GLOBAL DANCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/globaldancefestival

Instagram: instagram.com/globaldanceus

Twitter: twitter.com/GlobalDanceFest

Website: globaldancefestival.com