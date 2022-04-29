Skip to main content
Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

The headline acts will be joined by Adventure Club, Lane 8, Wooli and more this summer at Empower Field at Mile High.

c/o Global Dance

The headline acts will be joined by Adventure Club, Lane 8, Wooli and more this summer at Empower Field at Mile High.

After making its grand return to the spotlight after a pandemic-induced year off, Global Dance Festival is looking to double down with a stacked 2022 lineup.

Covering many of dance music's most popular sub-genres, organizers are bringing talent from all over the world to Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. Slated to take the stage this summer in the high-altitude stadium nestled in the Rocky Mountains are Excision, Above & Beyond, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Oliver Heldens, Adventure Club, AC Slater, Cosmic Gate, Sully, Wooli and many more.

FPrZQDHVcAEnn-2

In the previous iterations of the festival, fans were treated to multiple stages, each representing the different genres represented in the lineup. For example, in 2021, the Summit Stage served as the "main stage" and hosted performances from headliners Kaskade and Excision, while the Amazon and Tundra stages focused on techno and house and experimental bass, respectively. The daily lineups have not yet been announced, but fans should expect something similar at this year's fest.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Global Dance Festival 2022
EVENTS

Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

The headline acts will be joined by Adventure Club, Lane 8, Wooli and more this summer at Empower Field at Mile High.

By Nick Yopkojust now
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Martin Garrix's Electrifying Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The release of "Sentio" fittingly arrives in the thick of festival season.

By Jason Heffler21 minutes ago
Eric Hilton
NEWS

Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation Announces Solo Trip-Hop Album, "Lost Dialect" [Exclusive]

"I dusted off vintage samplers and synths in the hopes of communicating with the spirits," Hilton said of the forthcoming project.

By Rachel Kupfer3 hours ago

The next chapter of Global Dance Festival is scheduled to unfold on July 15th and 16th, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW GLOBAL DANCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/globaldancefestival
Instagram: instagram.com/globaldanceus
Twitter: twitter.com/GlobalDanceFest
Website: globaldancefestival.com

Related

ILLENIUM - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 19
EVENTS

Relive Global Dance Festival's Magical Denver Return [Recap + Photo Gallery]

Global Dance delivered a massively successful festival with Kaskade, Excision, and many more.

GDF mainstage
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival Gets Down With Lineup Release

Headlining acts include Deadmau5, Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P, Future, Tiesto, Machine Gun Kelly, and more!

global dance festival
EVENTS

Excision, Kaskade, More to Perform at Global Dance Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Highlights include a B2B DJ set from the melodic bass trifecta of ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin.

37722792_1812121592157309_2728669779157057536_o
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival 2018 Goes Global [Festival Review]

Global Dance Festival completes its 16th installment with a tremendous diverse lineup, next level production, and overall spectacular service.

20449308_1447793958590076_3411300781514562502_o
EVENTS

5 Artists to Catch at Global Dance Festival 2018

Here are our top 5 artist recommendations to check out at Global Dance Festival.

Global Dance Promo Photo
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival Releases Stage by Stage Lineup

Global Dance Festival has announced what artists are playing at which stage.

Global Dance Festival Promo
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival 2018 Set Times Released

The set times for the Global Dance Festival have been announced!

Global Dance Festival 2018
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival Releases Lineup for 2019 Edition

Denver's biggest EDM festival returns this July.