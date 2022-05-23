Flume, Kaytranada, The Chemical Brothers, More to Play Goldenvoice's New San Francisco Festival, Portola

Goldenvoice is returning to California this fall for a brand new two-day event.

Introducing Portola Music Festival, a new festival from the minds behind Coachella. As shared in a press release, the name comes from the Portola Festival of 1909 which was a local celebration that honored the reopening of the city after an unprecedented earthquake in 1906 destroyed most of San Francisco. Across the newly-established social media channels, the full lineup for the first edition of the event was shared.

Headlining night one and night two respectively is the modern-day legend, Flume and the pioneering, veteran duo, The Chemical Brothers. The two superstar acts will be joined by James Blake, Lane 8, Peggy Gou, M.I.A, Four Tet, PinkPantheress, DJ Shadow, Channel Tres, Jaime xx, Romy, Arca, and many more.

In addition to the lineup, information on the festival grounds was also revealed in a press release shared with EDM.com. Organizers promise a main stage that will showcase the iconic San Francisco skyline, multiple tents, and a 400,000-square-foot warehouse.

The inaugural Portola Music Festival takes place on September 24th and 25th, 2022 at Pier 80 in San Francisco, California. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.