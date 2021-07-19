Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.

Scheduled to go down at an Old West-themed event center in Arizona, Goldrush Music Festival 2021 will send ravers back in time for a three-day electronic music event in the desert.

With old-fashioned saloons, wagons, general stores, and cowboy hats galore, fans will be able to see some of the world's biggest dance artists take the stage September 24-26. This year's festival will feature performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, CloZee, TroyBoi, and Zedd, among many others.

Following the lineup's announcement, fans were particularly excited to see the first-ever B2B DJ set between Zeds Dead and GRiZ. It will be interesting to see how two of the leading acts in bass music acts combine their distinct sounds on stage. Considering each of their résumés, it's safe to say this unique performance will be one of the weekend's can't-miss sets.

Relentless Beats is in full swing within the Arizona region, bringing back shows and festivals better than ever before. The brand marked the return of live music in the state with "Under Construction," a massive show featuring headliners FISHER and Chris Lake, and they have many more events lined up this season. Goldrush will be their first full-scale festival since 2019.

Goldrush Music Festival is scheduled for September 24-26 at Phoenix's Rawhide Event Center. Tickets to the event are on sale now and you can learn more about the old west fest and pick up tickets for yourself here.

