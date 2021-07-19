Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance
Publish date:

Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.
Author:
and

Goldrush Music Festival

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.

Scheduled to go down at an Old West-themed event center in Arizona, Goldrush Music Festival 2021 will send ravers back in time for a three-day electronic music event in the desert.

With old-fashioned saloons, wagons, general stores, and cowboy hats galore, fans will be able to see some of the world's biggest dance artists take the stage September 24-26. This year's festival will feature performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, CloZee, TroyBoi, and Zedd, among many others.

Following the lineup's announcement, fans were particularly excited to see the first-ever B2B DJ set between Zeds Dead and GRiZ. It will be interesting to see how two of the leading acts in bass music acts combine their distinct sounds on stage. Considering each of their résumés, it's safe to say this unique performance will be one of the weekend's can't-miss sets.

Relentless Beats is in full swing within the Arizona region, bringing back shows and festivals better than ever before. The brand marked the return of live music in the state with "Under Construction," a massive show featuring headliners FISHER and Chris Lake, and they have many more events lined up this season. Goldrush will be their first full-scale festival since 2019.

Recommended Articles

zhu
EVENTS

ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles

French house producer Shiba San will support the Grammy-nominated artist at Avant Gardner and the Greek Theatre.

Alter-Ego-main
NEWS

Grimes is Judging a New Singing Competition Show—For Digital Avatars

Grimes will join will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, and more on the "Alter Ego" panel this fall.

slipknot daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

This Ridiculous Slipknot vs. Daft Punk Mashup Actually Works

I DID MY TIME!

Goldrush Music Festival is scheduled for September 24-26 at Phoenix's Rawhide Event Center. Tickets to the event are on sale now and you can learn more about the old west fest and pick up tickets for yourself here.

FOLLOW GOLDRUSH FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/GoldrushFestAZ
Twitter: twitter.com/GoldrushFestAZ
Instagram: instagram.com/goldrushfestaz

Related

North Coast Music Festival
EVENTS

Kaskade, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More Announced on North Coast Music Festival 2021 Lineup

The festival will also feature performances by GRiZ, Louis The Child, Chris Lake, Lane 8, and many more.

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.

Lights All Night Dallas 2019 - Alive Coverage
EVENTS

Lights All Night Dallas Announces Massive Lineup for 2021 New Year's Eve Festival

Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Madeon and more will perform at the New Year's Eve dance music spectacular in Dallas.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

bassrush-rawhide-170506-214
NEWS

Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE & More To Perform At Bassrush Massive Arizona

Bassrush festival is bringing in a hot lineup to Arizona.

Same Same But Different
EVENTS

Same Same But Different Announces Lineup for 3rd Annual Event With Big Gigantic, CloZee, More

STS9, LSDREAM, and more are also set to take the stage this September.

Wobbleland Philadelphia 2019 (EDM.com Feature) -- Vital Events & Unlocked Presents
EVENTS

Wobbleland Philadelphia Announces Killer Lineup Featuring Zeds Dead, Zomboy (May 31-June 1)

Don't miss the chance to catch Zeds Dead, Zomboy, Figure, ATLiens, GG Magree, Computa, two SUPER SECRET Guest Headliners and so many more".