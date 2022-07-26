Skip to main content
Goldrush: Neon Dreams Unveils Jaw-Dropping 2022 Lineup With Excision, REZZ, Kaskade, More

Goldrush: Neon Dreams Unveils Jaw-Dropping 2022 Lineup With Excision, REZZ, Kaskade, More

The Phase 1 lineup has been revealed for Relentless Beats' vibrant fest, which takes over Phoenix Raceway October 7-9.

Luis Colato

The Phase 1 lineup has been revealed for Relentless Beats' vibrant fest, which takes over Phoenix Raceway October 7-9.

Goldrush: Neon Dreams is landing in Arizona this fall with the goal to captivate attendees with neon lights and Wild West-tinged mayhem.

Following the festival's massive 2021 edition, promoter, Relentless Beats, is bringing out all the stops for the festival's debut at Phoenix Raceway October 7-9. After revealing the first wave of performers and artists for Goldrush: Neon Dreams, it's looking like the 2022 edition will be the event's biggest yet.

Fans are already hypothesizing about what the final lineup might look like once all phases are unveiled, but the first is something to marvel at. Kaskade, Chris Lake, Dom Dolla, Space Laces, Excision, Seven Lions, 1788-L and REZZ are just some of the artists who have been revealed to perform at Goldrush: Neon Dreams this year. The festival is also slated to include a special club set from Grammy-nominated duo Bob Moses, who are still riding high off their latest album, the scintillating The Silence In Between.

Tickets for Goldrush: Neon Dreams 2022 are available now, including General Admission, VIP and Platinum options.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Logan Garrett Subrinse Gorilla Zoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Logan Garrett and Subrinse Enlist Gorilla Zoe for Tech House Heater

With roots in dance music and hip-hop culture, the two producers are able to combine their talents masterfully on “Kelly Rollin.”

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
general heart hands
Lifestyle

Discover the Frequency of Love In "Love Hertz," a New EDM-Inspired Novel

Set in the world of electronic dance music, "Love Hertz" is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist.

By Carlie Belbin3 hours ago
goldrush
EVENTS

Goldrush: Neon Dreams Unveils Jaw-Dropping 2022 Lineup With Excision, REZZ, Kaskade, More

The Phase 1 lineup has been revealed for Relentless Beats' vibrant fest, which takes over Phoenix Raceway October 7-9.

By Konstantinos Karakolis5 hours ago
Goldrush: Neon Dreams’ Phase 1 Lineup. 

Goldrush: Neon Dreams’ Phase 1 Lineup. 

Other than enjoying its outstanding lineup, Goldrush: Neon Dreams' attendees will have the chance to participate in various branded activations, like the Beatbox Silent Disco and the Roller Disco powered by White Claw.

Relentless Beats, the company behind the festival, has cemented itself as Arizona’s leading electronic music events promoter since its inception back in 1996. Having hosted events such as Phoenix Lights: Altered Orbit, Deadbeats Arizona, BTSM: Once Upon A Time In Cyberworld and Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, the organization is positioned to deliver with Goldrush: Neon Dreams.

Find out more here.

FOLLOW GOLDRUSH MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/GoldrushFestAZ
Twitter: twitter.com/GoldrushFestAZ
Instagram: instagram.com/goldrushfestaz
Website: goldrushfestaz.com

Tags
terms:
Music FestivalsRelentless BeatsGoldrush Music Festival

Related

goldrush
EVENTS

Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.

Crush Music Festival
EVENTS

Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Drops Enormous Lost Lands 2022 Lineup With Knife Party, Madeon, REZZ, More

In its largest lineup to date, the 2022 festival will also feature performances from Rusko, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Space Laces and more.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More

The electronic music representation on Bonnaroo's stellar 2022 lineup is nothing short of dominant.

MOONRISE2019_0811_205720-2747_ALIVECOVERAGE_720h-1
EVENTS

Moonrise Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Zedd, Excision, More

Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos says he and Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella have plans to "take the whole festival experience to the next level" in 2022.

the gorge
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Unveils Stellar 2021 Lineup With REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More

The festival is scheduled to take place October 1st and 2nd.

decadence rawhide
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More

Arizona's largest New Year's Eve celebration will also feature Alesso, Chris Lake, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Seven Lions, and more.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.