Goldrush: Neon Dreams Unveils Jaw-Dropping 2022 Lineup With Excision, REZZ, Kaskade, More

Goldrush: Neon Dreams is landing in Arizona this fall with the goal to captivate attendees with neon lights and Wild West-tinged mayhem.

Following the festival's massive 2021 edition, promoter, Relentless Beats, is bringing out all the stops for the festival's debut at Phoenix Raceway October 7-9. After revealing the first wave of performers and artists for Goldrush: Neon Dreams, it's looking like the 2022 edition will be the event's biggest yet.

Fans are already hypothesizing about what the final lineup might look like once all phases are unveiled, but the first is something to marvel at. Kaskade, Chris Lake, Dom Dolla, Space Laces, Excision, Seven Lions, 1788-L and REZZ are just some of the artists who have been revealed to perform at Goldrush: Neon Dreams this year. The festival is also slated to include a special club set from Grammy-nominated duo Bob Moses, who are still riding high off their latest album, the scintillating The Silence In Between.

Tickets for Goldrush: Neon Dreams 2022 are available now, including General Admission, VIP and Platinum options.

Goldrush: Neon Dreams’ Phase 1 Lineup.

Other than enjoying its outstanding lineup, Goldrush: Neon Dreams' attendees will have the chance to participate in various branded activations, like the Beatbox Silent Disco and the Roller Disco powered by White Claw.

Relentless Beats, the company behind the festival, has cemented itself as Arizona’s leading electronic music events promoter since its inception back in 1996. Having hosted events such as Phoenix Lights: Altered Orbit, Deadbeats Arizona, BTSM: Once Upon A Time In Cyberworld and Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, the organization is positioned to deliver with Goldrush: Neon Dreams.

