Gorgon City Announces Olympia Tour 2021 Dates

Gorgon City Announces Olympia Tour 2021 Dates

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets now.
Author:
Publish date:

Will Robson-Scott

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets now.

Fresh off the announcement of a new album this summer, beloved UK dance music duo Gorgon City have announced they will be taking Olympia out on a headlining tour.

They will be heading across the US with four final stops in the UK for what is set to be some of their biggest shows thus far. Fans can catch them at some of their favorite venues, like The Midway in Chicago, the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and Albert Hall in Manchester. The tour kicks off on September 19th in Seattle and will conclude on December 17th in London. 

Gorgon City's 2021 "Olympia" headline tour.

Gorgon City's 2021 "Olympia" headline tour.

After over a year of separation, it will be a sight to see the duo's third studio album—completed from entirely different locations—performed in person. Olympia is set to be the first album we've received from Gorgon City since 2018's Escape. Fans can expect 18 tracks with collaborations from DRAMA, SOFI TUKKER, Josh Barry, Rose Grey, and Aura James, among others.

Check out the full list of stops for the "Olympia Tour" below and pre-order or pre-save the album, which will drop on June 25th, here. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 5th at 10AM local time and the general on-sale launches on Friday, May 7th at the same time. You can sign up early here

Olympia Headline Tour Dates:
9/17/21 - Seattle - Showbox SoDo
9/23/21 – Chico - El Rey is Theater
9/24/21 - San Francisco - The Midway
9/30/21 - Salt Lake City - SKY SLC
10/1/21 - Detroit - Magic Stick
10/2/21 – Washington - Echostage
10/7/21 - Charleston - Trio
10/8/21 - Charlotte - World
10/9/21 - Boston - Big Night Live
10/14/21 - Minneapolis - Exchange Nightclub
10/15/21 - Houston - Stereo Live
10/16/21 - Dallas - Stereo Live
10/17/21 - Tallahassee - Potbelly’s
10/21/21 - Columbus - The Bluestone
10/22/21 - Atlanta - District
10/24/21 - Gainesville - Vivid Sky Warehouse Backlot
10/28/21 - Denver - Mission Ballroom
10/29/21 – Chicago - Radius
10/31/21 - Austin - The Concourse Project
11/5/21 - Los Angeles - Shrine Expo Hall
11/6/21 - Brooklyn - The Great Hall
11/12/21 – Leeds - Academy
12/10/21 – Manchester - Albert Hall
12/11/21 - Liverpool - Invisible Wind Factory
12/17/21 - London - Printworks

FOLLOW GORGON CITY:

Facebook: facebook.com/gorgoncity
Twitter: twitter.com/gorgoncity
Instagram: instagram.com/gorgoncity
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ggiJ7a

Related

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Announce Third Album Alongside Tracklist and New Single, "Tell Me It's True"

Check out the full list of collaborators for the upcoming 18-track album.

UMF2019_0331_011207-2672_ALIVECOVERAGE
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces New Dates for the Cube V3 Tour

deadmau5 has announced more shows added throughout North America.

Gorgon City
NEWS

Gorgon City Announces Fall ‘Kingdom’ Tour Dates Across North America and UK

Gorgon City return to their roots with expansive DJ Tour 'Kingdom' and announce upcoming club oriented EP on Suara label in July!

Color photo of Gorgon City standing in a dilapidated building.
NEWS

Gorgon City Announce Residency at KAOS in Las Vegas

The U.K. duo are the latest EDM act to call the superclub home.

louis the child, too close cover
EVENTS

Louis the Child Announces Dates, Cities, and Pre-Sale Info for Here For Now Tour

Louis the Child and friends will visit the East Coast, Midwest and Canada for the Fall leg of the Here for Now Tour, starting November 2nd.

Tiesto Creamfields
EVENTS

Nina Kravitz, Afrojack, Jamie Jones, More Added to Creamfields 2021 Lineup

Tickets to the renowned UK festival are on sale now.

SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces Upcoming 2021 North American Headlining Tour

SG Lewis will bring "times" to a select few cities in the US.

Kaskade Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Gorgon City Tease Upcoming Collab

Seemingly sparked from a wishful fan tweet, Kaskade and Gorgon City look to release a collaboration soon.