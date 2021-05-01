Gorgon City Announces Olympia Tour 2021 Dates
Fresh off the announcement of a new album this summer, beloved UK dance music duo Gorgon City have announced they will be taking Olympia out on a headlining tour.
They will be heading across the US with four final stops in the UK for what is set to be some of their biggest shows thus far. Fans can catch them at some of their favorite venues, like The Midway in Chicago, the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and Albert Hall in Manchester. The tour kicks off on September 19th in Seattle and will conclude on December 17th in London.
After over a year of separation, it will be a sight to see the duo's third studio album—completed from entirely different locations—performed in person. Olympia is set to be the first album we've received from Gorgon City since 2018's Escape. Fans can expect 18 tracks with collaborations from DRAMA, SOFI TUKKER, Josh Barry, Rose Grey, and Aura James, among others.
Check out the full list of stops for the "Olympia Tour" below and pre-order or pre-save the album, which will drop on June 25th, here. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 5th at 10AM local time and the general on-sale launches on Friday, May 7th at the same time. You can sign up early here.
Olympia Headline Tour Dates:
9/17/21 - Seattle - Showbox SoDo
9/23/21 – Chico - El Rey is Theater
9/24/21 - San Francisco - The Midway
9/30/21 - Salt Lake City - SKY SLC
10/1/21 - Detroit - Magic Stick
10/2/21 – Washington - Echostage
10/7/21 - Charleston - Trio
10/8/21 - Charlotte - World
10/9/21 - Boston - Big Night Live
10/14/21 - Minneapolis - Exchange Nightclub
10/15/21 - Houston - Stereo Live
10/16/21 - Dallas - Stereo Live
10/17/21 - Tallahassee - Potbelly’s
10/21/21 - Columbus - The Bluestone
10/22/21 - Atlanta - District
10/24/21 - Gainesville - Vivid Sky Warehouse Backlot
10/28/21 - Denver - Mission Ballroom
10/29/21 – Chicago - Radius
10/31/21 - Austin - The Concourse Project
11/5/21 - Los Angeles - Shrine Expo Hall
11/6/21 - Brooklyn - The Great Hall
11/12/21 – Leeds - Academy
12/10/21 – Manchester - Albert Hall
12/11/21 - Liverpool - Invisible Wind Factory
12/17/21 - London - Printworks
