RÜFÜS DU SOL, Duck Sauce, More Announced on Governors Ball 2021 Lineup

After the organizers of Governors Ball made the announcement earlier this year that the beloved three-day festival would be returning to Queens, it seems the festival's 10th anniversary event is moving forward as scheduled. And while "plans" these days only mean so much, what holds more weight are lineup announcements, and this year's edition has arrived.

The lineup for Governors Ball 2021 is all-star, to stay the least. Set to take the stage will be a slew of superstar artists such as RÜFÜS DU SOL, Jamie XX, and Ellie Goulding, among many others. A-Trak will be throwing down on two separate occasions: first on Saturday with his brother—Dave 1 of Chromeo—as The Brothers Macklovitch, and again with Armand Van Helden under their Grammy-nominated Duck Sauce moniker.

Those elite electronic artists will join headliners Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone. Check out the official flyer below.

Governors Ball 2021 lineup for its 10th anniversary festival. Governors Ball

According to the festival's FAQ page, organizers are working closely with city and state authorities in the name of public safety. In case things do not go as planned, prospective attendees will be able to submit refund requests. Anyone who kept their 2020 ticket will also be able to roll it over to this year's event.

Governors Ball will celebrate 10 years on September 24-26 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York. To learn more, visit the festival's website.

