Skip to main content
Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup

Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup

Kid Cudi, Migos, Halsey, 100 gecs and more are also set for performances.

Andre Benz

Kid Cudi, Migos, Halsey, 100 gecs and more are also set for performances.

Festival season is right around the corner, and the organizers of Governors Ball have thrown their hat into the ring with a stellar 2022 lineup.

Scheduled for June 10-12 in Queens, New York, the 2022 edition of Governors Ball features a diverse lineup of electronic music artists. Flume, Louis The Child, Madeon, Kaytranada and more are set for performances at Citi Field this summer.

Headlining this year's fest are Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole, who will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other major contemporary pop and hip-hop artists joining them on the undercard include Migos, Jack Harlow, Still Woozy, Joji, Glass Animals, Clairo, 100 gecs and Becky G, among many others.

Governors Ball 2022 lineup with Flume, Madeon, Kaytranada, Migos, Halsey, Kid Cudi and more.

Governors Ball 2022 lineup with Flume, Madeon, Kaytranada, Migos, Halsey, Kid Cudi and more.

Recommended Articles

flume governors ball
EVENTS

Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup

Kid Cudi, Migos, Halsey, 100 gecs and more are also set for performances.

17 seconds ago
tomorrowland
EVENTS

Creators of Tomorrowland Announce New Music Festival In Belgium

The Brussels event is being produced in collaboration with the organizers of Rock Werchter, Belgium's largest music festival.

1 hour ago
_2022 State of Music Cover Photo_NEW
INDUSTRY

Beatport 2021 Review: Tech House Remains the Top Performer

The genre is the Beatport charts champion for the third year in a row, according to Viberate.

2 hours ago

According to Gothamist, Governors Ball promoters Founders Entertainment will be donating $25,000 to the relief efforts for the victims of the tragic Bronx apartment building fire of January 2022, which reportedly killed at least 19. You can make a donation to the New York City Mayor's Fund here.

Three-day and single-day GA and VIP tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, January 27th here.

Governors Ball 2022 Lineup

100 GECS
ALMOST MONDAY
ALY & AJ
ASHNIKKO
BEABADOOBEE
BECKY G
BENEE
BETWEEN FRIENDS
BLACK PUMAS
BLU DETIGER
CHANNEL TRES
CHELSEA CUTLER
CLAIRO
COI LERAY
COIN
DEHD
DEL WATER GAP
DENZEL CURRY
DE’WAYNE
DIESEL (SHAQUILLE O’NEAL)
DUCKWRTH
FLUME
GLASS ANIMALS
GUS DAPPERTON
HALSEY
J. COLE
J.I.D
JACK HARLOW
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
JAX
JAZMINE SULLIVANJOJI
JPEGMAFIA
JULIA WOLF
KAIEN CRUZ
KAYTRANADA
KEN CAR$ON
KID CUDI
LOUIS THE CHILD
MADEON
MIGOS
MILLINGTON
OCTAVIO THE DWEEB
PARIS TEXAS
PEACH TREE RASCALS
PLASTIC PICNIC
PLAYBOI CARTI
QUINN XCII
RODDY RICCH
SAMIA
SKEPTA
SOCCER MOMMY
STILL WOOZY
SURF CURSE
THE BRUMMIES
THE TESKEY BROTHERS
TOVE LO
ULTRA Q
VALLEY
YG

FOLLOW GOVERNORS BALL:

Facebook: facebook.com/govballnyc
Twitter: twitter.com/govballnyc
Instagram: instagram.com/govballnyc

Related

sahara-tent-at-coachella
EVENTS

Here Is Your Full Coachella 2022 Lineup

Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Madeon, Duke Dumont and more electronic music superstars grace this year's lineup.

b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

baauer rl grime
EVENTS

RL Grime and Baauer to Perform B2B DJ Set at HARD Summer 2021: See the Full Lineup

DJ Snake and Malaa will also go B2B at the fest's grand return, which will also feature REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and many more.

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

kaytranada
NEWS

Kaytranada Dominates 2021 Dance/Electronic Grammy Awards: See the Full List of Winners

Watch Kaytranada's acceptance speeches inside.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More

The electronic music representation on Bonnaroo's stellar 2022 lineup is nothing short of dominant.

kaytranada
EVENTS

Kaytranada, Tycho, More to Perform at 2020 Virtual Adult Swim Festival: See the Full Lineup

They join dance music icon Robyn, who was previously confirmed as a headliner along with Run the Jewels.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Excision, ILLENIUM, Madeon, More to Perform at Imagine Music Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Subtronics, Dabin, SNBRN, and more round out an expansive lineup in Chattahoochee Hills.