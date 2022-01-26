Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup
Festival season is right around the corner, and the organizers of Governors Ball have thrown their hat into the ring with a stellar 2022 lineup.
Scheduled for June 10-12 in Queens, New York, the 2022 edition of Governors Ball features a diverse lineup of electronic music artists. Flume, Louis The Child, Madeon, Kaytranada and more are set for performances at Citi Field this summer.
Headlining this year's fest are Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole, who will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other major contemporary pop and hip-hop artists joining them on the undercard include Migos, Jack Harlow, Still Woozy, Joji, Glass Animals, Clairo, 100 gecs and Becky G, among many others.
Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup
According to Gothamist, Governors Ball promoters Founders Entertainment will be donating $25,000 to the relief efforts for the victims of the tragic Bronx apartment building fire of January 2022, which reportedly killed at least 19. You can make a donation to the New York City Mayor's Fund here.
Three-day and single-day GA and VIP tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, January 27th here.
Governors Ball 2022 Lineup
100 GECS
ALMOST MONDAY
ALY & AJ
ASHNIKKO
BEABADOOBEE
BECKY G
BENEE
BETWEEN FRIENDS
BLACK PUMAS
BLU DETIGER
CHANNEL TRES
CHELSEA CUTLER
CLAIRO
COI LERAY
COIN
DEHD
DEL WATER GAP
DENZEL CURRY
DE’WAYNE
DIESEL (SHAQUILLE O’NEAL)
DUCKWRTH
FLUME
GLASS ANIMALS
GUS DAPPERTON
HALSEY
J. COLE
J.I.D
JACK HARLOW
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
JAX
JAZMINE SULLIVANJOJI
JPEGMAFIA
JULIA WOLF
KAIEN CRUZ
KAYTRANADA
KEN CAR$ON
KID CUDI
LOUIS THE CHILD
MADEON
MIGOS
MILLINGTON
OCTAVIO THE DWEEB
PARIS TEXAS
PEACH TREE RASCALS
PLASTIC PICNIC
PLAYBOI CARTI
QUINN XCII
RODDY RICCH
SAMIA
SKEPTA
SOCCER MOMMY
STILL WOOZY
SURF CURSE
THE BRUMMIES
THE TESKEY BROTHERS
TOVE LO
ULTRA Q
VALLEY
YG
