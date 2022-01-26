Flume, Kaytranada, Madeon More to Perform at Governors Ball 2022: See the Full Lineup

Festival season is right around the corner, and the organizers of Governors Ball have thrown their hat into the ring with a stellar 2022 lineup.

Scheduled for June 10-12 in Queens, New York, the 2022 edition of Governors Ball features a diverse lineup of electronic music artists. Flume, Louis The Child, Madeon, Kaytranada and more are set for performances at Citi Field this summer.

Headlining this year's fest are Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole, who will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other major contemporary pop and hip-hop artists joining them on the undercard include Migos, Jack Harlow, Still Woozy, Joji, Glass Animals, Clairo, 100 gecs and Becky G, among many others.

Governors Ball 2022 lineup with Flume, Madeon, Kaytranada, Migos, Halsey, Kid Cudi and more. Governors Ball

According to Gothamist, Governors Ball promoters Founders Entertainment will be donating $25,000 to the relief efforts for the victims of the tragic Bronx apartment building fire of January 2022, which reportedly killed at least 19. You can make a donation to the New York City Mayor's Fund here.

Three-day and single-day GA and VIP tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, January 27th here.

Governors Ball 2022 Lineup

100 GECS

ALMOST MONDAY

ALY & AJ

ASHNIKKO

BEABADOOBEE

BECKY G

BENEE

BETWEEN FRIENDS

BLACK PUMAS

BLU DETIGER

CHANNEL TRES

CHELSEA CUTLER

CLAIRO

COI LERAY

COIN

DEHD

DEL WATER GAP

DENZEL CURRY

DE’WAYNE

DIESEL (SHAQUILLE O’NEAL)

DUCKWRTH

FLUME

GLASS ANIMALS

GUS DAPPERTON

HALSEY

J. COLE

J.I.D

JACK HARLOW

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

JAX

JAZMINE SULLIVANJOJI

JPEGMAFIA

JULIA WOLF

KAIEN CRUZ

KAYTRANADA

KEN CAR$ON

KID CUDI

LOUIS THE CHILD

MADEON

MIGOS

MILLINGTON

OCTAVIO THE DWEEB

PARIS TEXAS

PEACH TREE RASCALS

PLASTIC PICNIC

PLAYBOI CARTI

QUINN XCII

RODDY RICCH

SAMIA

SKEPTA

SOCCER MOMMY

STILL WOOZY

SURF CURSE

THE BRUMMIES

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

TOVE LO

ULTRA Q

VALLEY

YG

