Governors Ball Music Festival Announces Return in September 2021

Slowly but surely, festivals are announcing their (hopeful) returns. Governors Ball is the latest to do so, revealing its plans to come back to New York in September 2021.

Governors Ball was one of the first major festivals to cancel their 2020 iteration due to the impact of COVID-19, pulling the plug in January of last year. As vaccinations continue to be distributed, event producers Founders Entertainment are optimistic that this year's edition of the fest will go on as scheduled. A representative told Billboard that the strategic decision to push the date to September was that it is "both more realistic and safer for all."

"While there are still question marks and unknowns in the world, rest assured that we are working closely with city and state authorities to ensure that the next Gov Ball will be a safe and amazing experience," the festival's website reads.

Attendees should also expect a different list of performers than what was previously announced. "We’re booking an amazing lineup and making sure all suggested safety protocols are followed," the festival's FAQ page reads. "Rest assured that safety is our first priority and we are working closely with all city and state authorities on everything."

Governors Ball is set to return September 24-26, 2021 in New York City. If the event is ultimately scrapped, refunds will be available. Fans with 2020 passes have the option to use them for the 2021 dates or request a refund.

According to the report by Billboard, Founders Entertainment has confirmed that the festival will return to its regular June dates in 2022.

To learn more, head over to the festival's website.

