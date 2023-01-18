ODESZA, Diplo, SOFI TUKKER, More to Perform at 2023's Governors Ball Music Festival

After a tumultuous past couple of years, Governors Ball Music Festival is ready to roll in 2023.

This year's festival will take place from June 9th to 11th at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Performances from a myriad of artists in various genres are on tap from the likes of Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar, who will headline the 9th, 10th and 11th, respectively.

Diplo, SOFI TUKKER, Oliver Tree, Rina Sawayama and EVAN GIIA, among others, will also perform. Check out the full lineup below.

"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City," the festival's co-founder Tom Russell said in a statement. "Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor [Eric] Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support."

The first installment of the Governors Ball Music Festival took place back in 2011 on Governors Island. The following year's event went down on Randalls Island, where it became a mainstay for a few years, according to Pitchfork.

The festival was set to take place on Randalls Island in 2020, but the pandemic shuttered those plans. Citi Field held the Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens the last two years.

