Governors Ball Announces Livestream with RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bob Moses, and More

Governors Ball is here to make things right in the dance world, sending us a virtual warm hug in the form of a new livestream event called "The Sun Still Sets."

After the forced cancellation of the annual festival hosted at Randall’s Island in New York City, Governors Ball is following in the footsteps of their counterparts by taking the party to the Internet, proving the show can and will go on. The stream will be hosted on Sunday, May 24th, beginning at 6:30PM EST (3:30PM PST) on the festival’s YouTube channel.

The line up for "The Sun Still Sets" champions the idea of quality over quantity, hosting four huge names in the industry. Featured artists include RÜFÜS DU SOL, who will perform one of their famous DJ sets, Bob Moses, who will throw down a club set, and the always effervescent SOFI TUKKER. Last but not least, organizers threw in a wild card with a special performance by DJ Snoopadelic, the DJ alter ego of the hi- hop legend Snoop Dogg.

The Sunday night live stream will be hosted in partnership with the "women first networking app" Bumble and the Montauk-based hotel The Surf Lodge. Governors Ball, which was originally scheduled to happen June 5th to 7th on Randall's Island, is keeping fans of the festival at bay by streaming archived sets on YouTube.

Stream "The Sun Still Sets" this Sunday, May 24th at 6:30PM EST (3:30PM PST) on the festival’s YouTube channel. As of the publication of this article, set times have yet to be announced.

