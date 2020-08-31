A New "Island In the Sky" Club in Dubai is Launching a Socially Distant Rooftop Party

Paros, a popular restaurant and nightlife destination located in Dubai's Taj Hotel JLT, is launching a new "island in the sky" party on its rooftop.

According to Gulf News, the leading English language daily newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, Paros will be launching the socially distant event series this Thursday, September 3rd. It will happen every Thursday for the foreseeable future on the venue's Mediterranean-style terrace from 6PM to 3AM. The concept, called Nisi on 46, will feature electronic music and live performances, and it promises a unique nightlife experience ensconced by panoramic views of the city.

In addition to Nisi on 46, the team behind Paros are also be introducing Above, another nightlife concept that is being touted as a "multi-sensory sunset ritual in the sky." Conceptualized by BeMoreThan Events, Above will feature a live violinist to play sultry lounge music before Natalie Brogan, a local house music DJ, takes the decks to transform the evening into a vibrant club night. Above will take place every Friday, starting from September 11th.