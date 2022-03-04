Skip to main content
Motorsports Music Festival to Host Kavinsky's First U.S. Performance In Nine Years

Motorsports Music Festival to Host Kavinsky's First U.S. Performance In Nine Years

Joining the French synthwave pioneer at GRIDLIFE Midwest are Kaskade, JOYRYDE, Blanke, and more.

André Chemetoff

Joining the French synthwave pioneer at GRIDLIFE Midwest are Kaskade, JOYRYDE, Blanke, and more.

Fans of motorsports and electronic music alike will have the chance to experience an extremely rare performance this summer. 

Later this year, GRIDLIFE Midwest will return for another action-packed outing celebrating electronic music and adrenaline-fueled racing. While they've hosted some incredible artists in past iterations, organizers have outdone themselves by announcing a performance by French synthwave pioneer Kavinsky. According to a press release, it'll be his first in the U.S. in nine years.

The elusive "Nightcall" producer's persona and songs are inspired by high-speed driving and flashy cars, making him an extremely exciting and appropriate fit for this year's fest.

Alongside the rare performance, GRIDLIFE Midwest boasts a strong lineup, replete with electronic talent. Headlining the three-day event is none other than Kaskade, who will be joined by JOYRYDE, Blanke, Grabbitz, Wavedash and more. More artists are set to be announced in the near future.

Recommended Articles

KAVINSKY
EVENTS

Motorsports Music Festival to Host Kavinsky's First U.S. Performance In Nine Years

Joining the French synthwave pioneer at GRIDLIFE Midwest are Kaskade, JOYRYDE, Blanke, and more.

By Nick Yopko15 seconds ago
mat zo above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.

By Nick Yopko7 minutes ago
rezz subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Subtronics and REZZ's Spellbinding Collaboration, "Puzzle Box"

The duo also developed a commemorative t-shirt and will direct proceeds to an organization support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

By Nick Yopko25 minutes ago

In addition to the music, there will be car shows, sprint races, drifting showcases, virtual reality races and more. All-in-all, GRIDLIFE Midwest is a one-stop-shop for motorsports enthusiasts who like to get down to dance music while they're burning rubber.

GRIDLIFE Midwest takes place June 3-5, 2022 at the GingerMan Raceway in South Haven, Michigan. Tickets to see the rare Kainsky set and more are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW GRIDLIFE:

Website: grid.life
Twitter: twitter.com/GRIDLIFEFest
Instagram: instagram.com/gridlifeofficial

Related

kavinsky
NEWS

Kavinsky Announces Release Date of First Single In Eight Years

"Renegade" will be the follow-up to the prolific synthwave artist's 2013 album "OutRun."

kavinsky
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Gripping Music Video for "Renegade," Kavinsky's First New Song In 8 Years

Showing no signs of rust picked up during his long slumber, he's delivered another Kavinsky classic.

Kavinsky
NEWS

Kavinsky Announces First Album in Eight Years

The fabled producer announced that the follow-up to 2013's "OutRun" is coming soon.

kavinsky
MUSIC RELEASES

Kavinsky Releases Sequel to Iconic 2010 Song "Nightcall": Listen to "Zenith"

The follow-up to the 2010 classic is the second single off of Kavinsky's upcoming album, "Reborn."

goldrush
EVENTS

Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.

SLANDER
EVENTS

SLANDER Announce Massive Lineup for First-Ever Starbase Music Festival

Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, and more will perform at the inaugural Starbase Music Festival.

GridLife Music Festival
EVENTS

GridLife Pioneers a Cross-Cultural Movement Between Music Festivals and Motorsport Events

GridLife is pioneering a cross-cultural movement by combining world-class festival production with an innovative and industry-leading motorsports experience.

12th planet
EVENTS

12th Planet, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Socially Distanced "Pod Experience" in Utah

JOYRYDE, Ghastly, WHIPPED CREAM, and many more will also appear.