Motorsports Music Festival to Host Kavinsky's First U.S. Performance In Nine Years

Fans of motorsports and electronic music alike will have the chance to experience an extremely rare performance this summer.

Later this year, GRIDLIFE Midwest will return for another action-packed outing celebrating electronic music and adrenaline-fueled racing. While they've hosted some incredible artists in past iterations, organizers have outdone themselves by announcing a performance by French synthwave pioneer Kavinsky. According to a press release, it'll be his first in the U.S. in nine years.

The elusive "Nightcall" producer's persona and songs are inspired by high-speed driving and flashy cars, making him an extremely exciting and appropriate fit for this year's fest.

Alongside the rare performance, GRIDLIFE Midwest boasts a strong lineup, replete with electronic talent. Headlining the three-day event is none other than Kaskade, who will be joined by JOYRYDE, Blanke, Grabbitz, Wavedash and more. More artists are set to be announced in the near future.

In addition to the music, there will be car shows, sprint races, drifting showcases, virtual reality races and more. All-in-all, GRIDLIFE Midwest is a one-stop-shop for motorsports enthusiasts who like to get down to dance music while they're burning rubber.

GRIDLIFE Midwest takes place June 3-5, 2022 at the GingerMan Raceway in South Haven, Michigan. Tickets to see the rare Kainsky set and more are on sale now and can be purchased here.

