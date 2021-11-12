Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
GRiZ to Celebrate Christmas In Detroit With 8th Annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Event
Publish date:

Author:

GRiZ (via Instagram)

After raising $125,000 for charity through his virtual Christmas event last year, GRiZ is back for the 8th round of fun.

Cold weather is unfortunately on the way, but at least we have Christmas parties to look forward to. As is tradition, GRiZ is sending holiday joy to his hometown of Detroit for 12 days of festive, charitable events, appropriately dubbed "The 12 Days of GRiZMAS."

The superstar Rainbow Brain producer shared the complete list of activities with fans via social media.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2021 Schedule

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2021 schedule.

As opposed to last year's all-digital event, this year will offer both in-person and virtual festivities so both local and international fans local can partake. Those local to Detroit, however, can sign up for yoga, a rainbow roller disco, charity dodgeball tournament, and of course, a community service day.

GRiZ to Celebrate Christmas In Detroit With 8th Annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Event

Proceeds from "12 Days of GRiZMAS" will benefit Seven Mile, which supports Detroit's youth through music, coding, and art programs.

The holiday fun will conclude with a three-day run at the iconic Masonic Temple. As announced earlier in the year, each night will feature a unique set from Jolly Old St. GRiZ alongside LEVEL UP, Jantsen, The Sponges, Kilamanzego, Mize, and Veil. 

In addition to the return of the events, GRiZ's special charity blend of coffee will be making an appearance. Through the local Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company, 100% of the proceeds from this year's exclusive mix of beans will go to charity.

The 8th annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" runs from December 1st to 12th in GRiZ's hometown of Detroit. You can find out more and buy tickets here.

