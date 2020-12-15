GRiZ Assembles Massive GRiZMAS Stream Lineup Featuring Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke, More

Christmas came early, thanks to GRiZ and his stacked 12 Days of GRiZMAS series, which is returning bigger and better than ever this holiday season.

Taking place virtually on Twitch this year, the charity festival event series is already underway. With a packed schedule ahead through December 23rd, the series is bringing together the biggest names in dance music.

On December 16th, the producer will host the first-ever edition of GRiZMAS Global Mic Night. Fans can apply to get in on the action and have their voices heard by fans from around the world. The following week of events, which include a community service-focused day, yoga day, and family game night, conclude with a spectacular virtual festival featuring eight hours of music. With Claude VonStroke, Destructo, Zeds Dead, and many more joining the lineup, GRiZMAS is set to go out with a bang, and that doesn't even cover the special appearances the event has lined up.

With the industry behind it, GRiZMAS is poised to make its biggest charitable impact yet in its seven-year history of servicing the people of Detroit. In the last two years alone, the event has raised an impressive $200,000.

Fans looking to RSVP to any of the upcoming events including the charity livestream should visit the official 12 Days of GRiZMAS website.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2020 Schedule:

12/12 - Killer Crafts & Cocktails

12/13 - Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends

12/14 - Digital Charity Auction

12/15 - Bake Cookies with Mama GRiZ

12/16 - Global Mic Night

12/17 - Serve Our Community Day

12/18 - Team Trivia Day

12/19 - Snow Day

12/20 - Community Yoga Day

12/21 - Kulabunga Activity Day

12/22 - Family Board Game Night

12/23 - GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

