GRiZ & Friends Announce Two-Day Virtual Camp Kulabunga Retreat

In the pre-COVID-19 world, GRiZ & Friends hosted a four-day retreat centered around "radical inclusion, community, self-empowerment, and wellness" called Camp Kulabunga. While the pandemic put a damper on the idea of a large-scale, in-person gathering, it hasn't stopped GRiZ and company from delivering the experience to fans around the world.

In lieu of a physical event, organizers have announced that this year's camp will be fully online. Using video conferencing technology, attendees will be able to take part in a wide range of activities, including yoga, guided meditation, special guest speakers, and a creative writing workshop with GRiZ himself. The events run from 10AM to 9PM ET (7AM to 6PM PT) each day and will not be released for on-demand viewing so fans who would like to attend must make sure they can be present during the festivities.

GRiZ's Virtual Kulabunga experience takes place August 29th to 30th. Early bird tickets with included art supplies and merch are sold out, but digital-only packages are still on sale. You can find more information and register for the event here.

