GRiZ is Hosting an Immersive Three-Day Music Experience in Denver Over Halloween Weekend

GRiZ called his upcoming Another World event an "interdimensional, immersive experience."
GRiZ is back with a chip on his shoulder after a brutal year for the live music scene.

Less than a month after announcing his brand new galaxy-themed Virginia music fest Space Camp, the beloved electronic producer and saxophonist has announced a new curated event called Another World.

The three-day event, which GRiZ dubbed an "interdimensional, immersive experience" in a tweet, will go down in Denver over Halloween weekend from October 29th to 31st at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center. Friday will feature "House Party Vibes," Saturday will offer a throwback experience with music from 2010 to 2017, and Sunday is pegged for a special "Full Flex Set." Supporting artists have not yet been announced.

Pre-sale tickets for Another World are on sale now and can be purchased here. Fans can also opt to buy three-day VIP passes, which guarantees floor access, early entry to the venue, a signed limited edition poster, and an exclusive backstage Q&A session with a group photo for a night of their choice.

unnamed (1)

EDM's Funkmaster General has remained typically prolific in 2021, sharing a dizzying amount of new music. He dropped a beautiful house number in collaboration with Elohim, "Bring Me Back," in April before dialing up the bass in May for a dubstep smash called "Astro Funk." He also teased a follow-up to "Griztronics," his global festival fan-favorite with Subtronics.

The latter track seems to have been a foreshadowing of what fans can expect at the inaugural edition of Space Camp, which is scheduled for December 17th and 18th. GRiZ will perform two different live sets at the Hampton, Virginia fest alongside CloZee, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Lucii and Moore Kismet, among others.

