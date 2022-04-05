GRiZ Announces First Camping Festival, Triple Rainbow

The first-ever GRiZ camping festival is in the works, and slated to take place on ground sacred to rock music greats.

An expected 20,000 concert-goers are expected to converge on the Alpine Valley Music Theatre nightly for the two-day debut of Triple Rainbow.

Based in East Troy, Wisconsin, the open-air amphitheater has been frequented for decades by legendary rockers the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Aerosmith and The Grateful Dead, the latter of whom famously played the venue 20 times over the course of the 80s. The location has also been home to storied festivals such as Ozzfest and Monsters of Rock, and was famously the largest amphitheater in the U.S. until 1993.

Given GRiZ's known affinity for the outdoors, including open-air venues like Red Rocks, The Gorge and more, the Rainbow Brain producer is sure to be squarely in his element. He is among the few in the dance music space to grace the Alpine Valley Music Theatre, and he's showing up with good company. CloZee, LSDream, Minnesota and more will also be taking to the stage, entertaining audiences within the pavilion and on the property's sprawling campgrounds.

For more information on the debut of Triple Rainbow, stay in touch on the latest event updates here. Artist pre-sale for the fest kicks off on April 6th at 10AM local time.

