GRiZ Announces Seventh Annual GRiZMAS Event
Publish date:

LEVEL UP, Jantsen, Mize and more will also perform at GRiZ's hometown holiday party.
Author:

Jason Siegel

As the end of summer looms just over a month away, GRiZ has revealed the return of his signature Christmas event, GRiZMAS.

Across his social media pages, the electronic music superstar shared a goofy announcement video declaring his love for Detroit and revealing the dates and location of the three-day Christmas bash.

Those familiar with bass music's funkiest act know that this is no simple show. GRiZMAS is essentially a gathering of his most dedicated fans, many of whom are witnesses to some of his most iconic performances. For those out of the loop, we recently published an inside look at last month's special GRiZMAS in July event.

Supporting GRiZ over the weekend will be LEVEL UP, Jantsen, The Sponges, Kilamanzego, Mize, and Veil. As expected, GRiZ will be performing a unique set and two of the six supporting acts will take the stage on each night of GRiZMAS. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, this is the first year that will feature three nights of back-to-back-to-back music.

The seventh annual GRiZMAS event will take place Friday, December 10th to Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at The Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13th at 12PM ET. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

